Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
1hEdited

I had an amazing encounter with angels last week. Both guardian angels, and angels here on earth.

I was in Colorado visiting my sister. Her husband and I took his Jeep up into the high mountains to travel over a 12,000-foot pass. Beautiful scenery, amazing views, glorious weather, and overall, a wonderful day.

Coming down the mountain, we rounded a hairpin turn and came face to face with several ATVs. There were a few moments of confusion, as to who was going to move/backup/go around/whatever.

My brother-in-law (I think) got a bit frustrated and shifted into reverse. He backed up to get out of their way, but over did it. We ended up backing right off the road and the Jeep tilted both backwards and WAY OVER to the right.

Surprisingly, we just sort of hung there for a few seconds. The people driving the ATVs got out and ran over to the edge of the road and looked down at us. At first, they yelled that they were going to try to winch us back up, but after seeing the dangerous angle, they yelled for us to get out.

The Jeep was REALLY LEANING to the right and when I opened the passenger door it almost ripped off its hinges from the weight pulling downward. Somehow the Jeep still managed to just hang there.

The only explanation we could think of was simply guardian angels holding the Jeep in place, so we had time to get out.

I jumped down and stumbled around on the loose rock and steep terrain. I had a moment of total panic, thinking there was a two-ton Jeep HANGING a few feet above my head, but the ATVs angles reached down and dragged me up onto the road and safety.

My brother-in-law needed help opening the door on the uphill side, and they all pitched in to help him get the door open and get out onto the road.

They had me sit down on the road and got me a bottle of cold water. They were incredibly kind and comforted me after the crazy event.

Then it happened. I guess the guardian angels holding up the Jeep got tired and it started to slide, then suddenly started tipping over to the right. It suddenly began rolling. Over and over down the mountain. It left a trail of broken glass, car parts, and our stuff littered down the mountain. Coming to rest far below in a bunch of brush and trees.

I can only imagine what THAT would have felt like, tumbling down the mountain inside that mess!

So the Jeep is completely smashed to pieces, but we simply walked away without a scratch.

AMAZING!!!

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
1h

I love that painting, Tetman!!!!!

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