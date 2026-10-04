Wonkette

Wonkette

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
5hEdited

Hurrah for Cynmac! I am sorry that the ATL meet-up had to be canceled cuz you deserve a hearty handclasp of friendship. For those who haven't heard, Thalia's husband is at home but still bed bound and needing intensive care. Without Thalia I wouldn't even try to pull it off. She's a human tornado.

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Rank Member
5h

Thank you, Ziggy. And for all the good news Wonketariots for sharing.

Cynmac, im right there with you. Hang in there and I promise to do the same.

All the love and kindness to you, dear Cynmac.

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