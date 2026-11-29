From Lotsacatsendogs, “A few years ago I found this one cicada husk above the front door, it stayed there for months. And when Christmas rolled around I felt compelled to give him a hat. Then--well, you can see. I put them (still) on the tabletop tree. I wish I could figure out a way to give ‘Rudolph’ some antlers!” Sometimes I give you pretty pictures, sometimes you get cicadas in Santa hats. Art is crazy like that.

Who Said That Nice Times!

The time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.

When I first found this quote it said it was from Bertrand Russell, so I did a little research on him and a write up as he is very interesting. Then I saw that the quote’s origin was not so clear, so more digging and then it made sense. The author of the quote, Marthe Troly-Curtin, published it in her novel Phrynette Married (1912). (Wonkette Bookshop link) There is not much to be found about her but there is plenty on the others who are believed to have originated the saying. I am finding that I always have to dig deeper on these things I share here.

The quote is misattributed to John Lennon, and Bertrand Russell, a Nobel Prize winner in literature. I have the sense that Bertrand Russell would have been a Wonker. I have learned so much writing these posts and find him to be quite fascinating. He was a mathematician, philosopher, pacifist, Socialist, suffragist, supported changing laws against homosexuality, had open opinions on sexuality, supported birth control and sex education, and believed that religion was superstition. So, one of us!

The Reason For The Internet Nice Times!

Cat videos. It will always be cat videos.

At 2.5 million views, Henri Le Chat Noir is much loved by Wonkers.

At 32 million views it’s Ze Frank.

This one has 23 million views. Pattycake has never been funnier.

This one has 79 million views.

This one has 2.4k views.

Goose Nice Times!

You might remember the movie Fly Away Home, a film about a man and his daughter rescuing abandoned goslings and helping them learn to fly. But the movie was inspired by a real person, a man named Bill Lishman who was an artist, naturalist, and inventor.

Bill worked with Bill Carrick who was studying how goslings imprint on the one who cares for them. (2 Bills study animals with bills!) Bill Lishman and his children started working with the goslings, caring for them and teaching them goose stuff. He developed an ultra light aircraft that would allow him to fly with the geese as the leader.

As an inventor he began development of a rescue trike in 2007 that could be used to deliver medicine and food to people in desperate situations. It was an ultralight that could swoop in and drop up to 250 lbs. of supplies. Its low cost and quick deployment could provide help before the limited number of helicopters could provide assistance.

He was also “Father Goose” leading a flock of geese in migration and the story was covered by 20/20.

Cat Found Retro Nice Times!

A woman was giving an interview to a local news station after a tornado had destroyed her home, when something wonderful happened. One of the things I appreciate about this pet rescue story is that it was before the onslaught of AI rescue videos, the ones that smother out the legit stories and make nothing believable.

Railway Ride Nice Times!

Let’s go for a ride, not a roller coaster but still thrilling. I love that David Molloy (videographer) starts with,

I’m about to shit myself.

The Gelmerbahn website describes it like this,

With a gradient of 106 percent, it is undisputedly the steepest open funicular railway in Europe.

The Gelmerbahn takes you up to the turquoise Gelmersee in 12 minutes, rattling and backwards.

The mountain lake is a reservoir – its water level can therefore vary depending on use and ongoing work.

Wonkers’ Nice Times!

From YaJagoff: “My daughter’s nice time and I get to share in it: She graduated law school at Stetson U. She crosses the stage mid Dec.”

From Lil Snot: “Yesterday Mr. Snot and I went to a lovely wedding, of two great young people who were completely sweet and funny together. It was such fun watching them and all their young friends dancing and laughing and celebrating each other! The kids are not just alright, they are full of love and zest and commitment to each other and to all the best things in life! (And they were all very lovely and friendly to us “olds”!)”

From the Editrix: “It’s my 12th wedding anniversary with Shy, and we busted out all the credit card points to go to some real Rich People Shit in Healdsburg, California. It’s exquisitely beautiful, and I am pretty sure if anyone doesn’t look you in the eye and wish you a wonderful day, they go straight to jail!”

Random Recommends!

This weekend’s Random Recommends! It’s still Noirvember and I got one more film noir to toss at y’all. Very obscure and hard to find, but worth your time. 1956’s The Bitter Stems (or Los Tallos Amargos in the original Spanish). Based on a novel of the same name by Adolfo Jasca, this was one of the last films of the Golden Age of Argentine Cinema. The Bitter Stems tells the story of a washed-up journalist teaming up with a Hungarian immigrant to run a complicated confidence scam with disastrous consequences. Dark, moody, bleakly hilarious and beautifully photographed, this was once considered a lost film before being rediscovered in 2014 and undergoing restoration until 2016. Available for free on YouTube (subtitled, start at 7:21), Kanopy and the Internet Archive.

We finish with Nice Time by Bob Marley.

Please send Nice Times suggestions, personal nice times, pet pics (with names!), and original art to ziggywiggynicetimes@gmail.com. Thank you.

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After the credits bonus!

Sea urchins in hats are adorable. They do it to protect themselves from the sun.