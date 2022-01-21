Schools in Page County, Virginia, have had to increase security following a school board meeting at which a local mom threatened to bring "every single gun, loaded and ready" to the school, were they to require her darling children to wear masks.

Amelia King was apparently no stranger to school board meetings, spending nearly all of the three minutes she was given complaining about how she only got to speak for three minutes the last time she was there.

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

"I typically come to these meetings with a written statement," King explained. "I like to sound educated and when I go off the cuff I get really passionate, and I’m not always able to say exactly what I want to say in the appropriate way."

She was not wrong.

King went on to complain about having previously had her mic cut off, noting that one of the school board members said they were going to call police for backup. She then explained that she works in the dental industry and in the dental industry they don't just kick people out when their time is up. Because sure, filling in a cavity is definitely the same thing as speaking at a school board meeting.

Eventually, around the two minute mark, King started getting to her point, sort of. She brought up previous mask mandates, which she did not like; she veered off into a transphobic aside about a Loudoun county sexual assault case ; she came around to some larger point about how the county needs to "think as a collective county, we don't need to worry about what Richmond has to say"; then they told her that her three minutes were up. King attempted to continue speaking, saying, "All right — no mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. All right? That's not happening. And I will bring every single gun, loaded and ready to, and I will call every —"

A remarkably unfazed school board member interjected: "Okay. That's three minutes. You've gone past your time. It's a policy. Thank you." King responded by saying, "Okay, I'll see y'all on Monday."

I think we can safely say Amelia King had no intention of bringing her guns to the school to go deer hunting. She was saying, in so many words, that she was going to bring loaded guns to the school to defend her children from having to wear masks. She was saying, or at least she wanted people to believe she was saying, that this was something she was willing to kill or severely maim people over.

That's not an okay thing to do. That's a threat. Most parents fear that their kids will experience a school shooting. They don't threaten to instigate one themselves.

It's understandable that the school is increasing safety protocols, but perhaps local law enforcement might want to come and take Amelia King's "loaded and ready" guns away from her -- we have no idea what other minor inconveniences might drive this very normal and educated-sounding local mom to threaten to bring all her guns, "loaded and ready." Anyone working at a restaurant with a "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service" sign could be in danger.

These kinds of things rarely end well.



serial mom 90s GIF Giphy

[ WJLA ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?