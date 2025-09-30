Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

Your sleepy hed gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/bird-discovers-delightful-nap-spot

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/81dc2695-91f2-49f0-973f-189422652d91?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Department of JEN's avatar
Department of JEN
8h

Friendly reminder for the press, and anyone else who needs to remember:

The GOP controls the entire government. If there is a shut down, or if there is not a shut down, it is because of the GOP.

That is all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
464 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture