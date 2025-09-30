Good morning, good morning, it’s time for tabs!

Trump’s got a Gaza peace plan! Isn’t that exciting! (AP)

The deafening silence after a loud-and-proud Trump voter/Iraq War veteran shot up a Mormon church in Michigan this weekend and then burned it to the ground. (The question going around now is: Are the extreme Right blaming Mormons for Charlie Kirk’s death?) (Erin in the Morning)

Hey, remember when James Comey obeyed in advance? That did not work out for him! (Public Notice)

After four months, the DOJ still hasn’t given Rep. LaMonica Iver the discovery on her bullshit trumped-up charge of beating an ICE to death while exercising statutory oversight. The ICE got better. (Emptywheel)

Historian Heather Cox Richardson on what led to the “battle” (massacre) at Wounded Knee, which noted war-crime-enthusiast Sec Def Pete Hegseth has just announced will continue to be eligible for honors for the ones who massacred all the Lakota. (HCR)

Well I didn’t know Hitler killed Ernst Rohm, I’m not much of a World War IIer. Night of the Long Knives, aren’t you interesting! (Wikipedia)

Is House Speaker Mike Johnson going to swear in Adelita Grijalva — the putative 218th signer on the Epstein Files discharge petition — or just tell the House not to come back, like how about never? Is never good for you? (The New Republic)

I have been told this conversation with Ezra Klein and Ta-Nehisi Coates is worth watching — for the Ta-Nehisi Coates part, obvs — so by all means, if that’s your bag. I’ll skip.

Question for the class: Is housing too cheap? Should Trump add some extra taxes to it? (Vox) Followup question! Is healthcare too cheap? Should Trump make it expensiver? (Paul Krugman)

I know Marcie already told you Kaleb Horton has died super-young after a seizure, I just can’t believe it. He was a magnificent writer, and wrote a bit for us at Happy. Here’s Matt Pearce on how great he was, and here’s a story he did for Vox on the Chowchilla schoolbus kidnapping, which I’d never heard of until he wrote about it, and it absolutely knocked me flat. (Vox)

I’ll watch the hell out of the latest Farm to Taber from Friend of Wonkette Dr. Sarah Taber!

