Dylan Mulvaney is a 26-year-old actress and TikTok influencer who exists in the world as a trans woman. This infuriates joyless bigots, who staged boycotts and shot up beer cans after Bud Light featured her in an online promotion. Actual sitting US senators Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn literally launched a federal investigation into the Bud Light sponsorship and demanded that a private company sever all ties with Mulvaney.

SERIOUSLY LOOK AT THIS SHIT: Ted Cruz Investigating Bud Light For Felony Nice To Trans Lady

Yet, that is almost polite bullying compared to doomed presidential candidate Nikki Haley's repulsive attacks on a private citizen who's done nothing to anyone.

Haley visited New Hampshire Wednesday and spoke at Saint Anselm College's Politics & Eggs program, which is billed as an opportunity for New Hampshire and New England business leaders to meet with major party presidential candidates. Haley didn't bring any eggs nor even any relevant political discussion. Instead, Haley delivered her version of a humorless Dave Chappelle rant.

"Everybody knows about Dylan Mulvaney? Bud Light, right?" Haley asked the audience. "Make no mistake. That is a guy, dressed up like a girl, making fun of women. Women don't act like that. Yet, everybody's wondering why a third of our teenage girls seriously contemplated suicide last year?"

PREVIOUSLY:

‘America, It’s Bad. I’m Nikki Haley.’

Yeah, So Nikki Haley Has Pretty Much Always Sucked

“Teen girls didn't contemplate suicide because of the existence of trans people, Nikki Haley. This is the kind of rhetoric you use when you want to justify violence against a group of people.” — Ashton Pittman (@Ashton Pittman) 1684939379

This is so much hateful garbage: Dylan Mulvaney is not spoofing women. She is a woman. She's just living her life. She's not the one acting with malicious intent for her own personal gain. That's Nikki Haley.



I think Judy Blume is a better judge of character than someone who worked for Donald Trump.



Claiming that teenage girls contemplate suicide simply because trans women — and specifically Dylan Mulvaney — exist is the most horrible thing anyone could say. It's beneath contempt. In reality, a third of transgender girls contemplate suicide as a direct result of the same bile that Haley unleashed here.

However, this wasn't a CPAC crowd. The audience remained silent while Haley smeared a fellow American. This is not what swing state voters in New Hampshire wanted to hear. Haley said, "Everybody knows about Dylan Mulvaney?" as if that's a given, but normal people who don't mainline the Daily Wire aren't that interested in a trans woman with a cool TikTok account. They probably don't even know what the fuck a TikTok is. When Dan Quayle criticized fictional character Murphy Brown — for choosing to carry her accidental pregnancy to term! — that show had more than 30 million viewers on CBS. Dylan Mulvaney has more than 10 million Tik Tok followers, and very few of them are the Republican primary electorate.

Drag legend RuPaul has had major advertising deals without supposedly "serious" candidates for president targeting him, and it's not as if right-wing bigots see a distinction between drag queens and trans women, although some idiots have compared drag to Blackface.

Earlier, Haley had said that trans women playing women's sports was "the women's issue of our time." That's just absurd. A little under two percent of Americans are trans (or nonbinary), and it's not as if they are all sports prodigies or even want to play sports. Meanwhile, 100 percent of Americans with uteruses have lost their constitutional right to choose whether to have an abortion. That's probably more relevant. Haley was the former governor of South Carolina, which just passed a six-week abortion ban that is guaranteed to get women killed. Oh, and Haley later committed to signing a federal abortion ban. Yet Haley is raising a lynch mob against Dylan Mulvaney, who isn't even running for president.

Fortunately for Haley, the New Hampshire audience responded well to her rote line about "wokeness" in the military. Maybe she just needs to workshop her anti-trans routine before her next Netflix special.

[ Newsweek ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?