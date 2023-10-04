Donald Trump is an unhinged psychopath with absolutely no redeeming qualities. He doesn’t even have a pleasant singing voice. Yet, the media still contend there’s some method to his perpetual madness.

Friday, Trump viciously attacked Republican Nikki Haley, who’s theoretically running for president. He posted on his Truth Social account that he normally reserves for witness intimidation and general thuggery:

“MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! ‘I will never run against our great President,’ she said,’he has done an outstanding job.’ To which I responded,’How nice of you to say, Nikki,’ knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, ‘bearing gifts.’ Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This vile screed is apparently good news for John McCain Nikki Haley, because it means Trump sees her as threat! Her commanding single digit polling average apparently has Trump sweating more than his 91 felony indictments.

Or, you know, Trump is just a sick twisted freak who bullies random people as a form of stress relief.

Haley herself was thrilled! She shared the Truth Social post on the site that’s not Truth Social (barely).

“Love this,” raved the woman who was once governor of my home state. “It means we are in second and moving up fast. Bring it!” She signed off with a (brown) fist and a US flag.

This was perhaps the most humiliating display since Sally Field shouted, “You like me!” at the 1985 Academy Awards, but Gidget actually won shit. Haley might end up coming in third behind Trump and Sen. Tim Scott in the South Carolina primary.

The New York Times fed into Haley’s delusions with the article, “Trump Targets Nikki Haley as She Climbs in the Polls.” Haley is objectively not climbing in the polls, unless we’re defining “climb” as “pathetic crawl.”

Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa wrote:

Until recently, former President Donald J. Trump mostly ignored Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and his onetime United Nations ambassador turned rival in the 2024 presidential race. No longer. After two strong debate performances, Ms. Haley has seen a jolt of momentum, and in polls of the early voting states New Hampshire and South Carolina, she has leapfrogged Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida as the runner-up to Mr. Trump.

Ulloa supports her “jolt of momentum” claim with a link back to an article she wrote in September that also framed Haley as a breakout star on the rise. This is charitable on the level of Mother Teresa. Sure, she is ahead of creepy Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire and South Carolina, but she’s still at least 30 points behind Trump.

But polls aren’t everything, and it’s always possible that Trump could suffer a fatal political setback that is somehow worse than his current felony indictments and confirmed contempt for military service members. Of course, Haley doesn’t seem to have put much thought into what might happen if she does, by some miracle, beat Trump.

Trump made it clear that he won’t support her as the nominee and would probably actively encourage his supporters to stay home, which as January 6 demonstrated is probably safer for everyone. He’d burn the entire party to the ground before he sees anyone else as the nominee. Conversely, Haley has said that she’d still vote for Trump even if he were a convicted felon. Anyone who can count would tell you that this gives Trump the advantage.

Sunday, Haley shared a photo of an empty bird cage and a bag of bird seed that she claims was left outside her Iowa hotel room. A hand-written message read “From: Trump Campaign.”

I admit I was immediately suspicious because “Trump Campaign” was spelled correctly. However, political reporter Marc Caputo confirmed it wasn’t a false flag and was in fact from Trump’s campaign. Haley described the gag gift as “pretty pathetic” and added “You just made my case for me.” This is certainly juvenile but it doesn’t improve Haley’s overall numbers. No, it’s more likely painted a large target on her back. She’s probably blowing this off and trying to remain calm, but she might want to increase her security detail. That would actually put her donors’ money to some good use.

