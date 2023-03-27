While you wait for our next thrilling post, feel free to watch my interview with Oregon author Ruby McConnell.

Ruby's written A Woman’s Guide to the Wild and Ground Truth: A Geological Survey Of Life , which was a finalist for the 2021 Oregon Book Award. Her writing has appeared in publications such as Grain Literary Journal, Oregon Humanities Magazine, and Mother Earth News and was awarded an Oregon Literary Arts Fellowship in 2016.

And, yes, Ruby dismantles that crazy bears pursuing menstruating campers legend.

As always, you're not required to watch the video. I hate feeling as if I'm torturing people. I only do that on my days off.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?