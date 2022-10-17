We have a jam-packed night of political debates, and you can watch them here at Wonkette!

First up, in order of my interest, is the Georgia gubernatorial debate between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. The polls show Kemp with a solid lead, but maybe Abrams can turn things around if she admits to paying for someone’s abortion. That probably only works for Republican men, though. The debate starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

PREVIOUSLY: C’mon, Georgia, Make Stacey Abrams Governor

www.youtube.com

Over in Iowa, Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds will debate Democratic nominee Deirdre DeJear. We imagine we'll expect Reynolds to lie a lot and compare DeJear unfavorably to unrelated Black women Democrats. It’s a classic race-baiting move.

PREVIOUSLY: Iowa GOP Gov Kim Reynolds' Racist Ad Is The Worst Thing You'll See For The Next Few Minutes!

That mess starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

www.youtube.com

Insurrection hobbyist Mike Lee will tangle with independent challenger Evan McMullin in tonight’s Utah Senate debate. It’s worth noting that Utah’s junior senator, Mitt Romney, has not endorsed anyone, even after Lee humiliated himself on Tucker Carlson and begged for Romney’s support: “Please get on board. Help me win re-election.” Romney says he doesn’t want to choose between his two friends. Mittens has excellent manners. We uncouth types would just say we want nothing to do with that coup plotter and he can go climb his thumb. This is why we don’t get invited to the grand galas.

PREVIOUSLY: Can Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Overturn Incumbent Mike Lee ... WITH VOTES?

Come root for McMullin at 6 p.m. MDT, which is "time" in other "time zones."

www.youtube.com

Watching the final Ohio Senate debate requires looking directly at JD Vance, which we don’t recommend. You could shut one eye and look only at Tim Ryan but there’s always the risk of accidental exposure. Vance’s voice is also crap. It’s just a bad time, but democracy is on the ballot. This is our job as citizens to stay informed.

PREVIOUSLY: So Tim Ryan Kicked JD Vance's Ass Last Night

There’s no YouTube link but you can watch live on WFMJ.com starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Hey, remember how Ryan wiped the floor with Vance last week? That’s reason enough to watch the sequel.

