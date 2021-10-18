Friday, David Corn at Mother Jones wondered why nine months after President Joe Biden's inauguration, Donald Trump is still sending emails as “President Donald J. Trump" with the subject line “A message from your President" (he's no one's president).

However, Maggie Haberman at the New York Times thought this was much ado about an ongoing coup. She responded to Corn's tweet: “Bill Clinton's office calls him President Clinton too. Of things they do, this doesn't seem that odd."

Bill Clinton’s office calls him President Clinton too. Of things they do, this doesn’t seem that odd. https: //t.co/y5my0bwWIO — Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman) 1634321475.0

Haberman is gaslighting us big time. Yes, Americans, out of respect, still call Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter “Mr. President," but the former presidents understand that they were actually replaced. They believe in there's only ever “one president at a time."

Haberman, who supposedly journalisms for a living, seems oblivious to the continuing threat Trump poses to our democracy. He's not using "president" as a honorific. He believes he is the rightful president-in-exile. More disturbingly, so do most of his supporters. A CNN poll from last month revealed that 78 percent of Republicans believe President Joe Biden lost the election he won. A September Economist/YouGov poll found that only 26 percent of Republicans believe Biden won the presidency "legitimately," which is down from 33 percent in January.

That's a serious problem, and one Republicans despicably exacerbate. It's not just the QAnon caucus in Congress that refuses to refer to Biden and Kamala Harris as "president" and "vice president." Many Republicans do this, while repeatedly referring to “President Trump." Yes, Clinton notoriously called President George H.W. Bush "Mr. Bush" during the 1992 election, but there was no question as to Bush's legitimacy as president. We were also confident that if Clinton lost, he'd graciously concede, because prior to Trump, we took these basic pillars of democracy for granted.

The Onion joked about Bill Clinton declaring himself president for life during the Florida mess in 2000, but the key difference is that we knew Clinton would never do this because he wasn't some wannabe dictator. We could laugh at The Onion's premise because it was so absurd. However, the New York Times ran an article just a couple weeks ago about John Eastman, the law professor who advised Trump in his anti-democratic efforts to overturn a free and fair election.

Not long after Haberman's reproachful tweet, Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington shared some more high-octane bullshit from the twice-impeached thug. (Twitter really shouldn't allow Harrington to help Trump get around his permanent ban. He should have to post all his nonsense on his Netscape-era blog.)

So the dude that had the ability to launch nuclear weapons is the same dude that’s willing to tear down centuries o… https: //t.co/dNDCkQgEsj — Chris Krebs (@Chris Krebs) 1634339571.0

Donald Trump lost Arizona last year, in part because he couldn't stop dancing on the late Senator John McCain's grave. However, Trump would rather chalk that loss up to imaginary fraud than ever take accountability for his own behavior. The corrupt fraudit of Maricopa County's results that he supported went nowhere, but now Trump has moved on to whining about Pima County.

Loser says what?

A new analysis of mail-in ballots in Pima County, Arizona means the election was Rigged and Stolen from the Republican Party in 2020, and in particular, its Presidential Candidate. This analysis, derived from publicly available election data, shows staggering anomalies and fictitious votes in Pima County's mail-in returns, making it clear they stuffed the ballot box (in some precincts with more ballots than were ever sent!).



A new Election should immediately take place or the past Election should be decertified and the Republican candidate declared the winner.

None of this is true.

It's obvious that all the voter suppression laws GOP-controlled states have passed aren't enough for Trump. He's not a forward-looking despot, content with his slow-moving coup. He wants his big public defeat expunged from history.

He recently claimed Republicans won't vote in 2022 or 2024 if “we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020." There is no peaceful way to achieve what he wants.

Trump lives in a fantasy world where he's still president, and fortunately, far too many Republicans share his deranged zip code. You'd think Maggie Haberman would consider that news fit to print.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?