No peaceful weekends any more, not as long as ICE is on the streets!

Following the killing of Alex Pretti, even the Gun Owners of America and the NRA are worried about the regime insisting it has a right to shoot protestors for being armed and are calling for an investigation, and even Newsmax is worried about ICE goons ignoring the 4th Amendment to break down people’s doors without warrants. And even James Comer is wondering if maybe ICE shouldn’t just mosey on out of Minneapolis: “If the mayor and the governor are going to put our ICE officials in harm’s way, and there’s a chance of losing more innocent lives or whatever, then maybe go to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide, ‘Do we want to continue to have all of these illegals?’” (The Guardian / Crooks and Liars / NYT)

Even the NYT has noticed the lies. Kind of: “The Trump team has advanced one-sided narratives to justify each of the killings, even when bystander video shows something else entirely.“ (NYT)

How out of control is this regime? Minnesota criminal investigators and prosecutors have sued the federal government and gotten an injunction to prevent DHS and the Justice Department from destroying or concealing any evidence related to the killing. (WSJ gift link / CourtListener)

The ICE road show is now also terrorizing Maine, Susan Collins is concerned. JK, not really. (PBS)

Another high-profile resignation at the FBI, Tracee Mergen, supervisor of the Minneapolis field office, left the job following pressure from the bureau in Washington DC to discontinue an inquiry into ICE officer Jonathan Ross. (The Guardian)

Even before the murder of Alex Pretti on Saturday, approval for Trump and ICE had already sunk, with approval numbers so grim Trump even threatened to sue the New York Times and Siena about them. Less than a third of voters thought the country is better off than it was a year ago, 56 percent disapproved of the job Trump is doing, and a 61 percent majority, including 71 percent of independents, said the administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had already “gone too far.” (New York Times archive)

Old Cancun Ted Cruz got caught on recordings from back in April telling donors that he tried to talk Trump out of his tariffs: “Mr. President, if we get to November of [2026] and people's 401(k)s are down 30 percent and prices are up 10–20 percent at the supermarket, we're going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath. You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.” Trump’s response, according to Cruz, was “Fuck you, Ted.” (Axios archive link)

Speaking of, Trump has been squealing about one hundred percent tariffs on Canada again, this time if they make a free-trade agreement with China, which Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said has never been under consideration anyway. (The Guardian)

Republicans know if they’re going to fix it so “you’re not going to have to vote” again they’d better hurry up with the voter suppression, chop chop! Now Pam Bondi says ICE will leave MN only if the state will hand over all of its voter registration records, just putting the corruption and extortion right on out there for everybody to see. (Democracy Docket)

New York Times Opinion piece by M. Gessen articulates our new national reality of state terror: there is no “first they came for…” order of operations, randomness and no one being safe from state violence are a feature. It was never about the immigrants, or trans people, it was always about total control through fear over everyone. (New York Times archive link)

Sounds like the Bovino ICE Capades show may be coming to Baltimore, as a crop of three trolls sprangeth forth there: Nick Shirley, Josh Fulfer, and Ben Bergquam. Shirley you know; Fulfer is a Jan. 6er, anti-trans activist and streamer from California, and Bergquam has a web show called “Law and Border,” and is also a “reporter” for Steve Bannon’s War Room. And Baltimore was not having it. Shirley got recognized immediately and escorted out of an NA meeting at a church, and Fulfer and Bergquam were asked to leave after interrupting and filming participants at a community meeting at the the Southeast Anchor branch of Enoch Pratt Free Library. And it seems crabtowners refused to engage with them in any way, good! (The Backbone)

Frigid forecast for the Donroe Doctrine dominating the Arctic! Defense exercises earlier this year found US forces way over their skis in terms of training and equipment for sub-zero temperatures and icy terrain:

Exercise commanders had to ask Finnish reservists, the most formidable Arctic warriors, who were playing the role of invaders in the war games, to go easy on the Americans. “The Finns had to be told to stop beating the Americans as it was embarrassing and demoralising for them,” a military source said.

(The Sunday Times)

This video of how citizens are dealing with ICE in Minnesota is worth a watch. Alert, record, share! Shovel your neighbors’ snow. Volunteer with mutual aid networks. We might add, if you have immigrant neighbors, stick a postcard in their mailbox with your number letting them know you’re available to run errands if they are afraid to leave the house.

Even Dave Matthews is upset.

Stand tall!

