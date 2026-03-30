Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
13m

Thank you everyone for sending me your pictures, it shows how awesome this community is!

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
14m

Great pics, everyone!

Elvis wasn't just the King of Rock and Roll, he was an army veteran, as was Jimi Hendrix.

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