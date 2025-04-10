Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Oh wait hey, did Trump pause the tariffs again and instead do a quadruple tariff on China? What will he do tomorrow? Who fucking knows? All we know is that guy rooooooolllled. (Orange County Register)

The Fucking News explains as best it can the soup-sandwich of no tariffs but also 10 percent tariffs. (TFN)

Oh no, mean Rep. Steve Horsford made this US Trade Representative dweeb cry :(

Jamelle Bouie on Trump’s zero-sum pathology and need for dominance. Gross. (Gift link New York Times)

Steve Doocy is worried about the pensioners. Wonkette is too, because that is all of you and you give us money! (Media Matters)

Here’s how much Trump’s billionaire donors’ share prices have dropped :) But they might have rebounded yestertoday with the big stock orgasm :( (Insider) Well, shit. (Bloomberg)

There’ve been a few successes in getting ICE kidnappees released, including, somewhat infuriatingly, the guy who voted for Trump and then whined that he didn’t mean his wife should be deported. I’m glad the Sackets Harbor family has been released. (The Bulwark)

The IRS has agreed to share information on undocumented immigrants with the Department of Homeland Security — with a redacted agreement because what part of “secret police” don’t you understand? (NPR) leading to its third commissioner under Trump so far to resign already. The IRS has their information because they pay $100 billion in taxes every year. Much more, and more stats, here. Like for instance! “In nearly all states, ‘undocumented immigrants pay higher state and local tax rates than the top 1 percent of households living within their borders,’ ITEP said.” (Gabe Ortiz)

DOGE is getting an audit? I thought DOGE fired all the auditors. (Wired) Oh also Elon lied when he said the DOGE boys would work for free. First they stole the US Institute of Peace building at fucking gunpoint and now he’s demanding reimbursement for four kids at DOL at $217,000 a year, each. (Wired)

Sorry we’ve been lying down on the job, and haven’t managed to report to you that Tulsi Gabbard picked a guy, Joe Kent, who’s realllll tight with neo-Nazis to be in charge of “counter”-terrorism. (Mother Jones)

Extremely disappointing from Big Gretch, “moving closer” to Trump. What the fuck, Governor? What the actual fuck? (AP)

This is a bad one. Five children in South Sudan died while walking three hours to get treatment for cholera after Elon Musk murdered USAID and their local health service closed. Trump is Saving the Children (from life). (Reuters)

Oh lord the writing in this Mother God story — the cult leader who was mummified, as blue as a blueberry from all the colloidal silver she was scarfing down — and how New Age women are binding themselves to the Right. (New York mag)

