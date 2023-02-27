Come watch White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's final briefing of February! We assume there'll be some discussion about East Palestine and maybe Ukraine. But I hate guessing. Just watch for yourself. She goes on at 11: 30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?