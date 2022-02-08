Everyone has to make choices in this world, and yesterday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley chose to be more craven and pathetic than both Chris Christie and Mike Pence combined. During a Fox News interview Monday, Haley expressed her disappointment that Pence, whose Donald Trump’s thugs tried to murder, had dared criticize Trump in public, where God was watching.

Nikki Haley on Pence statement: I’m not a fan of Republicans going after Republicanspic.twitter.com/zLb91gSq3r — Acyn (@Acyn) 1644276052

Notice that when Bret Baier plays Haley the clip of Pence rebuking Trump’s despotic ambitions, she responds, “Look, I think Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day.” She’s acting as if Pence is on trial. More importantly, Pence didn’t do “what he thought was right.” This wasn’t a simple disagreement between two people with equally valid positions. Pence refused to break the law for Trump. Overturning the results in a free and fair election is objectively wrong.

Haley continued:

I will always say. I’m not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans, because the only ones who win when that happens are the Democrats and the media.

Haley conveniently forgets that the only reason Pence made his remarks at the Federalist Society event is because Trump has spent the past year blaming Pence for not shredding democracy on his behalf. Trump won’t let it go. Maybe Haley hasn’t been keeping up on current events, but the GOP is actively purging anyone whose primary loyalty isn’t to Donald Trump. Republicans at the state level have censured any GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump, and last week, the Republican National Committee censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they’re part of the January 6 commission investigating an attack on the US Capitol.

Lady, you’re never gonna be president now or ever. You could at least try to pretend like you have a few principles in your handbag next to the Tic Tacs. C’mon, even Chris Cillizza says that Republicans like Haley do a "disservice to the fight for democracy when they paint the debate between Pence and Trump in standard political terms.”



Haley’s Party Over Country position, where she demonizes Democrats as not truly American and supports Republicans no matter what, is hardly admirable under the best conditions. However, right now, there is clearly a battle waging within the GOP between Big Lie-promoting fascists and the remaining few Republicans who are almost respectable. The clock is ticking to the next coup showdown. Haley can either pick a side now or have one picked for her.

Rep. Ilhan Omar shared a video of Haley reading Trump for filth during a rally for Marco Rubio, whom Haley had endorsed for president because that’s probably what her handlers advised. It’s not clear her conscience, if she ever had one, is involved in her decision making process.

They knew who Trump was and for the sake of power changed their minds after he got elected. These people are spineless cowards.pic.twitter.com/5rPMzcQbsz — Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar) 1644288725

In February 2016, well before President Trump had incited a violent insurrection and was just Citizen Scumbag, Haley described him as “everything I taught my children not to do in kindergarten.” She claimed she taught her children that you “don’t lie and make things up” — you know, like unsupported accusations of widespread election “fraud."

HALEY: A man who chooses not to disavow the KKK ... that is not a part of our party. That is not who we want as president. We will not allow that in our country.

All that’s changed in the past five years is that Trump has amassed power and Haley desperately craves it.

