In fact, they are all other people!

The White House says it's Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, plus OMB Director Shalanda Young, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

See? None of them is Jen Psaki. Guessing this probably has something to do with all the COVID going around that group.

Get well soon, everyone!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?