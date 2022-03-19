Good morning!

Fun fact, my mom was actually a server at a Bob's Big Boy in the late 1960s, in Florida (her dad was an engineer for jai alai scoreboards and they lived half the year in RI, half in Florida). She was fired for talking to the Miracle Mets too much, because her boss was a gross racist and did not like that. America!

10. Ammon Bundy Branches Out Into 'Let Parents Starve Baby' Protests, For Freedom

9. Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Sets Your Clocks Ahead An Extra Hour This Year

8. Trump Turns SC Mob Against GOP Reps Nancy Mace, Tom Rice

7. QAnon People Devastated To Discover How Search Engines Work

6. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Manhattan!

5. Say Goodbye To Your Botox And Your Dick Pills, Vladimir

4. Oh No, Russia Just Sanctioned Hillary Clinton, Whatever Will She Do

3. One Million Moms Going On About Stinky Hussy Vagina Deodorant

2. Lady Gaga And Helen Mirren Are Baal-Worshiping Buddies, Say Trumpists

1. I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This, But No One Is Teaching Kindergarteners About F*cking

