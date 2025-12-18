Wonkette

Chemical
4h

I always hear about these jerks that started out as left-wingers and then migrated into rightwing blowhards because at least in this guy's case, a Black man had the audacity to demand civil rights in his presence. There's a long line of these clowns paraded about by the right. Candace Owens is one, and even St. Reagan himself was a former liberal.

You know what I never hear of? And I mean never? People like me, who start out conservative and then move left. I voted for Bush-43 in the first election I was old enough to vote in, and then he started a bunch of bullshit wars that I had to go fight. I do my service, cash in that GI Bill (thanks FDR) and graduate college in 2008, right in time for Bush and Republicans to crash the economy. And I might have actually forgiven all that, if the Republicans hadn't nominated someone else promising to start even more bullshit wars with the absolute dumbest motherfucker I have ever seen for VP. If only I had known that the GOP wasn't even close to scraping the bottom of the barrel with her.

So Obama was the first Democrat I voted for. My birthday is always right after the election, so I would have been a few days shy of 28 years old at the time. Where are my New York Times op-eds? I'm now a 45 year old white dude who lives in Texas, so by law they are required to ask for my opinion on all matters.

josephebacon
4h

Podhoretz was also a full blown racist who despised the civil rights movement. And this Jew isn't afraid to call him out on that. He's the intellectual grandfather of such slime as Ben Shapiro and Stephen Miller.

The world today is a better place with him taking the Dirt Nap in a Pine Condo.

