How’s everybody holding up? Fun weekend? Hope so!

Saturday night the Senate advanced the Big Blowjobs for Billionaires Bill by 51-49, and now they shall debate it. The Congressional Budget Office says the BBB will add at least $3.3 trillion to the federal debt and lead to 11.8 million more Americans becoming uninsured by 2034. Do Republicans care about the deficit any more? Ha ha. They may vote on it today. (Washington Post archive link/ New York Times archive links one and two / Politico)

Senator Thom Tillis, target of Trump rage for opposing Medicaid cuts in said dogshit bill, now says he won’t run for re-election. And hotdamn, he called Trump OUT for breaking his promise on Medicaid. All the other Republicans are just pretending like the cuts aren’t happening. (Joe My God)

Also not running for re-election, Don Bacon, a Trump-critic House Republican from Nebraska. (Guardian)

On Saturday Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and hundreds of others gathered in Minneapolis for the funeral of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and their golden retriever Gilbert, who were assassinated by a MAGA terrorist who left their two children without a parent. The President went golfing instead. (Minnesota Reformer)

The funeral was held for Adriana Smith, the brain-dead woman kept on life support due to Georgia’s draconian abortion law. (NBC)

Wired got hundreds of ICE detention center emergency calls, they show a chaotic system inundated with life-threatening incidents, delayed treatments, and overcrowding. (Wired)

Hungary, under dictator/Trump BFF Viktor Orbán, passed a constitutional amendment to ban ALL public events by LGBTQ+ communities in April. But on Saturday about 100,000 people defied that ban and celebrated Pride anyway, even as the government used facial recognition technology to intimidate people and try to track them down. Look at those crowds! Orbán blames Brussels and the EU for them, and called them “repulsive.” Cry more! (NPR)

LOL, Trump is STOMPIN’ MAD that those bunker-buster-bombs in Iran barely damaged anything and did not destroy any uranium. He fumed on his web site and to Maria Bartiromo, “Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran. They should be prosecuted!” The “leakers” are, of course, Trump’s own Pete Hegseth and Dan “Razin” Caine, who admitted within hours of the strikes that the Fordo nuclear site was not actually “obliterated”. Hey, where’s Tulsi Gabbard, isn’t she supposed to be the one analyzing the intelligence? Weird! (Mediaite / Daily Beast)

This interactive feature on the landing page of the Sunday New York Times, I cannot even:

Israel’s Jerusalem District Court has cancelled hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial, after President THAT MAN social-media posted that the US might not give Israel any money if they go through with it, which is some jaw-dropping kind of meddling in another country’s affairs, but here we are! (Reuters)

Speaking of corruption (aren’t we always, these days?) Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired three January 6 prosecutors. (NBC)

Guess we’re going to have five months of New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani getting his words twisted to make him sound like some kind of terrorist. Here’s what the right-wing is calling Mamdani’s “refusal to disavow the intifada”: he said, “I am less comfortable with the idea of banning the use of certain words and that I think it is more evocative of a Trump style approach to how to lead a country.” Sacre bleu! (Podscripts)

Mamdani’s got a response to that.

Damn straight!

The end of a 37-year era: Dame Anna Wintour has stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Vogue, though she will stay on as Condé Nast's global chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director. Coincidentally, this month features the living embodiment of money not being able to buy taste, Lauren Sánchez, pouting her trout in new husband Jeff Bezos’s shirt and a pair of dowdy under-drawers. (Vogue)

Sunday New York City held one of the biggest Pride parades in the world, yay!

Mamdani and NY Attorney General Letitia James paraded, and Mamdani waved a trans flag to uproarious cheers.

Also Pride parades in San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans and all over!

Everybody’s still free to feel good!

