Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

A couple of wild and crazy guys! Your hed gif explainer: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/dance-practice

And the meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/08d5c9d7-8b55-4fde-9b1b-1a0a89053fd7?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
21 replies
Jen has Puce Sarcasms's avatar
Jen has Puce Sarcasms
3h

Call me cray, but when someone tells me "your house is falling apart" my immediate reaction is ALWAYS to say he means because the last owners did not do upkeep and I am making my house great again

Reply
Share
4 replies
415 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture