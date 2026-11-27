Hello hello, fancy seeing you here! What, we see you here every day-after-Thanksgiving because Mama loves you and wants you to Wonkshop? Well let’s see what your brethren and sistren have made to feed your shopaholicism this year!

Your friend Mx.le Maerin's Luxury Comedy makes funky vintage resales and T-shirts and mugs and bits and bobs!

Your friend Mel’s friend Vanessa makes beautiful leather ornaments!

Your friend Skye makes tees and sweatshirts for Rooftops of America! You could subscribe to their Youtube too!

Your friend ZiggyWiggy makes all their photographs and art available on a T-shirt for $45, shipping included (US only). See their work here and email them at ziggywiggynicetimes@gmail.com!

Your friend Howard specializes in “Vintage Objects for Gentlemen,” everything from classic barware to antique tools, vintage fishing tackle, and assorted curiosities!

Your friend Jeanne offers books about backpacking adventures! The website is doing that “go back for safety,” ignore it, it’s fine!

Your friend Dyna Moe makes stickers. SO SHINY! Stick stick stick!

Your friend AF makes Bowls With Holes for baking bread or just putting fruit in! Bake bake bake!

Your friend Lynn makes ridiculous BADvent calendars and not ridiculous etchings and pretty fuckin cool Christmas horror cards!

Every year I refresh my pot holders from your friend Karen, and this year Karen sent me an extra one and made me cry, are you even ready for this one? ARE YOU SURE? (It is currently sold out, but depending on how many thousands of Wonkers try to buy it, she may or may not make it special for you, okay, are you ready now?)

Happy sigh!

Your friend Lynda makes colored wool roving from her Gulf Coast Sheep! It is great for spinners, felters, and other fiber crafters! Spin, felt, craft!

Your friend Becky writes young adult fantasy novels in which an enslaved teenage girl discovers magic that could save her dying desert world... but why would she save the world that enslaved her? Featuring some magic, some murder, and some destruction of national myths that lie at the heart of society and are used to justify oppression. Cough. They were first published by Penguin but went out of print and she got the rights back and is publishing them herself! FUCKIN GO BECKY YEAH!

Your other friend Lynn sells beauty supplies and jewelry to benefit HER, a senior citizen and longtime Wonkette reader, instead of random billionaires! Say Wonkette sent you and she’ll throw in a gift bag and a free gift! Your other friend Lynn’s husband sells handbags and vintages and manly tools! He is not throwing in a gift bag and free gift, that I know of!

Your friend Judith’s brother-in-law is still making skulls! SPOOKY SPENDY SKULLS!

Your friend Kwami Ishmael sells things that he finds interesting! “Favorite” anything and he’ll take 15 percent off!

Holy shit your friend Kimberly makes such beautiful jewelry. I bought some last year and then gave it away instead of keeping it like what the fuck is even wrong with me!

Your friend Angela makes art prints and … cartomancy? Is that Tarot? Might be Tarot!

Your friend Daniel’s wife makes beautiful Celtic jewelry! I’ll take the one with the possum please!

Your friend Thomas is off-grid in Montana making copper jewelry and chimes and dragon coasters and ornaments and OOOOOH pretty barrette!

Your other friend Thomas sells digital land and seascapes!

Your friend Robin’s husband makes beautiful leather pieces! Somebody you know probably needs a wallet, bag, or coasters! Get a hold of him at his Insta or email him at Jacob.letoile at gmail.com!

Your friend Nina’s daughter Kat makes semiprecious-stone and chainmail jewelry! Those are cool as shit, Nina’s daughter Kat!

Your friend Allison makes mugs and tees and totes and whatnots with the cutest frogs and snails and PRIDE FOXES designed by her enby/queer teen and tween!

Your friend D. M. Pirrone writes 1920s historical thrillers as well as the Hanley & Rivka Mysteries, a three-book series set in 1872 Chicago just after the Great Fire, and a standalone suspense novel, No Less In Blood. OOOOH MYSTERIES AND SUSPENSE!

Your friend Dan makes origami foxes and dragons and all kinds of things, and they are super affordable!

Your friend Tina sells all kinds of vintage Christmas and other stuff! And she’s giving 40 percent off for Wonkers with code WONKETTE40. TINA! That is too many percent off!

Your friend Gail’s daughter makes handmade beaded bags for gaming dice! Game game game!

Your friend Christine makes “honest” (mean) cards and art prints and gift tags and all the things, LOL you’re terrible Christine :)

Your friend Forsyth’s romance novels Dreams in Flux and Tiramisu for Two are only available on Amazon, and THAT’S OKAY. Because he first, Tiramisu for Two, includes a transgender love story and a story about a woman who marries a Dreamer rocket scientist illegally detained by ICE. The second, Dreams in Flux, is the story of how our world becomes one ruled by women under a “Proclamation of Feminine Ascendancy.” Think no more Trump, Project 2025, rapists, wars, or tech bros and broligarchs. Also, men who have deceived women for personal gain or hurt them (and any female accomplices) are exiled to an island where they have to redeem themselves or be stuck there forever. LOL :D

Your friend Gwyn makes handmade necklaces and earrings and OH those are LOVELY.

Your friend Eva’s nephew Jason makes sake!

Your friend Karl makes paintings of cows snorkling, pride prairie dogs and pigs, and pandas on mopeds, and you probably need those, don’t you think? (There’s T-shirts too, if you’re feeling less spendy!)

Your friend Patti makes pillows shaped like cats and quokkas, and catnip-stuffed snakes!

Your friend Phillippa writes books, to wit: When the world is too brutal and stupid to take seriously, what is a mildly evil lesbian cyborg to do? Wonkette affiliate link, even! Hell yeah I just bought that one.

Your friend Brok3n Engines wrote a book of short stories!

Your friend Shannon’s husband makes cheese knives and pens and pencils and jewelry “on an antique lathe” and I’m sorry but you’re just going to have to click through and look for yourselves, that’s some fancy-ass shit!

Your friend Bill sells vintage sheet music and other vintages!

Your friend Bob made this board game! And wrote these books about historical fiction in mid-imperial Rome), Year of Five Emperors and the sequel Baths of Caracalla!

Oh hey, remember our board game? You can buy that too, there are still hundreds in my basement “factory”! Just throw away the Trump card, we made him too powerful, he always wins! $12.99 basically pays for just the free shipping in the US!

Your friend Mege says don’t eat your children! Wonkette affiliate link!

Your friend Saxboda sells cool as hell vintages!

Your friend Bill creates meditative soundscapes for meditation, bodywork, stress reduction and ambient background!

Your friend Catherine’s sister Nina makes beautiful jewelry with pearls and lapis and whatnot. I am NOT GIVING MINE AWAY THIS YEAR.

Your friend Julie makes cloth cat toys and trivets and bags and all the things!

Your friend Bart makes weird light installation art boxes that I love very much!

Your friend Chris and his wife made this book with his photos of country legends!

Your friend me made everything in the Wonkette Bazaar, you got your aprons and your cups and your stickers and your shot glasses and your men’s and ladies' tees and your IMPEACH hats, and GIFT WRAP! Definitely spring for the gift-wrapping, it’s … bohemian LOL.

EDITRIX OUT.

Tips for Wonkette!