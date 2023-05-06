It has not been a great week for public transportation, to put it mildly.

The day after a vigilante choked a man to death for having a mental health episode on a New York City subway, one Boston woman punched another woman on the T.

Why? Because the first woman was sitting on the Green Line fixing her hair in some capacity while the second was nearby trying to eat her lunch and was worried that some loose hair might find its way into her meal. Instead of asking the first woman to stop, the lunch-eater got up and started repeatedly punching the hair-fixer in the face.

To be clear, it is 100% weirder and less sanitary to eat your lunch on the train than it is to put your hair up in a scrunchie or whatever, particularly one that is so packed that you cannot get up and move away from a woman who is fixing her hair. It is also not technically permitted on the trolley, while there are no rules prohibiting hairstyling of any kind. Legally, you could cut your bangs on the subway, but I wouldn't recommend it.

The 28-year-old lunch-eater/puncher is now being charged with assault and battery.

On a more serious note, it is really starting to seem as though there is something of a trend of people resorting to bizarrely disproportionate measures to deal with things they consider a problem, and I think a lot of it (maybe not this particular incident, but certainly vigilantism in general) can very much be directed back to the increasingly hysterical right-wing "tough on crime" rhetoric. They're working people up into a lather, believing we are headed towards absolute chaos and societal breakdown, how the only thing that can save them are draconian "tough on crime" measures that those in power are simply too weak to implement. How the only thing that will save society is for every offense to be met with the most severe consequence imaginable. It's not surprising that people are absorbing that message and that it is translating, ironically, into chaos.

OPEN THREAD!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?