Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Not all babies are fluffy. But these starfish are in a quite interesting phase of development. Find out more here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-brachiolaria-dance

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/6b4a29d1-6309-422f-8d50-ad52ff5772cc?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Pretty in purple.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-164552519?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
401 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture