Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Yes, it is bad to invade one state with the National Guard of another. It is quite quite quite quite quite quite bad. (The Bulwark)

The White House’s grotesque ICE propaganda campaign. (The Bulwark / David Bernstein at Good Politics Bad Politics)

Meanwhile, on the burning streets of Portland.

Hope y’all don’t need to fly anywhere during Trump’s third government shutdown! (AP)

Obviously anybody who writes academic treatises on fascism needs to be run out of the United States with death threats incited by Turning Point USA, those sweet lambs that it’s now illegal to describe as fascist. (Gift link Washington Post)

Noah Berlatsky is happy Janet Mills is running for US Senate in Maine, ensuring an actual primary competition with Graham Platner and I suppose there might be some others. Hear him out! He’s got a case and he’s gonna make it! (Everything Is Horrible)

Henry Ford — the hospital system, not the old dead racist — gonna sue the shit out of the “Informed Consent Action Network” for defaming it in some wild-eyed documentary about vaccines. GIT EM HENRY FORD. (Detroit Free Press)

Well I’m sure the Trumps won’t be so gauche as to profit off the new “TrumpRX” government platform where Big Pharma sells its medicines direct to consumer. That would be unbecoming! (Gift link WSJ)

I don’t know, I feel like enslaving 57 people as your personal servants means you are a bad Christian and people shouldn’t send you fifty million dollars for your “church.” (Gift link Miami Herald)

This shithead Uber driver from Florida starting the Palisades fire because he was “agitated” makes me very very very angry. (OC Register)

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever and no ads. We’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate