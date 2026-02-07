From Trump’s TruthSocial

Former President Barack Hussein Obama went to Columbia and got a JD from Harvard, and his wife, to whom he is still happily married, Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama, went to Princeton and also got a JD from Harvard. They did not inherit millions and are self-made people, they never met Jeffrey Epstein, and zero of their kids were found liable for bilking a children’s cancer charity. Barack Obama ended his term with a 59 percent approval rating, making him the fifth-most beloved president of all time, and Trump’s first term ended with a 39 percent approval rating, and is currently at 41 percent. Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize, a couple of Grammys, deported more people, and the economy improved under him too! Obama even maintained his 34” waistline while doing all that. Meanwhile, Trump has a BS in Economics, inherited millions from daddy yet still bankrupted six companies, and most of the country disapproves of him or worse. It’s clearly given a certain rich old white man an inferiority complex.

Maybe a racist AI-slop animation depicting the Obamas as apes, one of the nastiest dehumanizing tropes ever, might take America’s love for those glamorous Obamas down a peg! And that is what Trump posted, though maybe he didn’t mean to or maybe he didn’t post it himself and it was some un-named “staffer,” as defenders and Trump are now claiming. Not a glowing endorsement of his presidential mental facilities or the workings of his office! But indeed a clip of the offending video appears to have been pasted into the end of a different video, and you can watch yourself on the archived page. Maybe Trump dozed off before he got to that part?

Trump insisted to the press Friday night on the plane to his golf club that he simultaneously knew everything that was being posted, unlike that Joe Biden, and “I didn't make a mistake,” yet also, “I just looked at the first part ... I didn’t see the whole thing, somebody slipped and missed a very small part. I guess probably nobody reviewed the end of it.”

It’s like a conversation with late-stage Rick James!

The full offending clip, for reference:

Looks like the same watermark as that “poop on protestors” video. And then Trump left the post up for 12 hours before fellow Republicans succeeded in pressuring him to delete it, starting with the lone Black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott, who posted that he was “praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it.”

Note he said the most, not the only! There was Trump pounding to execute the Central Park Five, Birtherism, claiming Kamala Harris wasn’t really Black, DHS posting literal neo-Nazi propaganda, last month the White House altering a photo of Nekima Levy Armstrong, Black civil rights attorney, Minnesota protester and private citizen, to make her look disheveled and crazy, then laughing it off as “meme,” har-de-har-ing that “the memes will continue” … etc. etc., insert 300 more examples off the top of your head here.

Just as surprising as Trump (or that somebody/nobody staffer) eventually taking the post down, too, were all the Republicans who also somehow missed Trump’s racism until Friday, but expressed actual disgust for once!

Susan Collins, the woman who never had more than “concern” after two people were executed by ICE on the street in Minnesota, said, “Tim was right. This is appalling.” Rep. Mike Lawler of New York said the video “should be deleted immediately with an apology offered.” And Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said it was “offensive, heart breaking, and unacceptable,” and that Trump “should apologize,” as did Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska: “What the President posted was highly inappropriate. He owes the Obama family and the American people an apology. Most Americans demand better, including basic decency from our President.”

Too bad most Americans didn’t actually vote for that in ‘24. Though some Trump voters do seem to be starting to realize, Trump is just not a decent person. Like this C-SPAN caller:

And Democrats were angry too, of course. Hakeem Jeffries said curses on his Insta!

And correctly assessed Trump as an “unhinged bottom feeder.” Hey yeah, where are Mike Johnson and John Thune? 🦗

From the White House, until Trump’s dithering non-denial, the excuses were predictably pathetic, all along the lines of you thought you saw that? No you didn’t! But if you did, it’s no big deal, and also he didn’t do it!

Spokesbot Karoline Leavitt first claimed, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King.” Though, of course, there are no gorillas, chimps or donkeys, in The Lion King. Or donkeys in a jungle, for that matter.

Trump defenders Ben Shapiro and Benny Johnson suggested that Trump simply didn’t know he posted that.

Ben Shapiro: “I’m almost certain that the president never watches the entirety of any video. I don’t think he has the attention span to get through any of the videos that he has tweeted.”

But Joe Biden was old!

Benny Johnson: “Did President Trump post this meme? No. He posted a swipe up autoplay function.”

What mental fitness our President has! And derp, dudes, Karoline Leavitt already said it was posted on purpose. Until about eight hours later when Trump told reporters it wasn’t, and yet also was.

And in between Leavitt, and Trump also, according to pastor Mark Burns, blamed the post on that “staffer.” According to Trump himself, though, the only other “staffer” who has access to Trump’s TruthSocial account is Dan Scavino, the bloated sack of fetid cottage cheese with the fashy hairdo who rose in the ranks at the Trump Org from managing Trump’s Westchester Golf Club.

So guess it was either Trump, Scavino, some new guy, or the ghost of Ronald Reagan.

But, if it was really an accident by some Dan Scavino or whoever, why did it take an entire 12 hours to delete? What is a “staffer” doing wanking to such an odious clip in the first place?

Remember when the mayor of Clay, West Virginia, resigned after calling Michelle Obama an “ape in heels”? Most people who posted such things would probably get fired from a job at the car wash for posting such things! But now the highest office in the land has the lowest standards, apparently.

Guess appealing to the dumbest racists of the flock is all MAGA has left. They’ve captured all three branches of government and are now the establishment. Never delivered on exposing that “pedo cabal.” They have “won” the “culture wars,” and Trump-humping CEOs like Bezos, Elon, the Ellison boys, and the Smiths of Sinclair now control most of mass media. But even with all that, most people do not approve of how Trump is handling immigration or any other thing, the economy is in the shitter, and prospects are looking grim for Republicans for the midterms. Sheeeeit, they just saw a 32-point leftward swing in Fort Worth.

Perhaps a desperate Trump and Scavino hoped to remind Republican voters why they fell in love with the party in the first place: old-fashioned racism, just like Klanma used to make.

Last word to Obama, who has otherwise not commented upon this particular bullshit.

The end!

[Mediaite / Media Matters / New York Times / AP]

