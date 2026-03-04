Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, bad morning, which shall it beeeeeee?

How much time did President Syphbrain spend babbling about the drapes? (Tiedrich)

I’m okay with MAGA having a civil war while Trump manifests WWIII. (Status Kuo)

Blast from last year: Meet the tot running our antiterrorism, fuck it, why not. (Pro Publica)

As if we didn’t have enough mass shootings to hide from, we might be getting some mass shootings inspired by our war on Iran! (CNN)

The betting markets on this shit are not okay. (Gravity Is Gone)

In its fifth anti-trans ruling in less than a year, the Supreme Court fucked California’s trans children. (Erin in the Morning) But don’t worry, in addition to that, they also gutted the Voting Rights Act again some more, calling a New York state court ruling that a map unlawfully diluted Black and Latino votes “unadorned racial discrimination.” Orwell’s words just come so cheap now. (Chris Geidner)

What if we named all the children’s hospitals after Dolly Parton??? (Telegraph Herald)

Trump judge: “Unquestionably, the laws of human decency condemn such villainy.” (Ruling)

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty investigating Greg Bovino et al. GOOD. (Gift link Minnesota Star Tribune)

What happened in Texas last night, we probably don’t know yet! But here’s Jill Filipovic’s take on the Crockett/Talarico primary, and I completely agree. (Slate)

Let’s all vote for Julianna Stratton in Illinois, or at least those of us who vote in Illinois! (Everything Is Horrible)

Nationwide book ban bill? Nationwide book ban bill. (Book Riot)

No, the burrito taxis really are very bad! (Salon)

“Torsional flexibility of the thoracic spine is superior to that of the lumbar spine in cats: Implications for the falling cat problem.” Well, you heard them! (American Association of Anatomy)

Haha, turns out the school’s Little Caesar’s fundraiser that I was in charge of went live several days ago whoops haha. So far all the pizza (pizza) sales are by me to me, to feed the school … thingie I’m in charge of and that’s KILLING ME, SMALLS. Anyway, they’ll incredibly conveniently mail you pizza kits right to your home, or you can pick some up with a coupon, whatever, don’t care, so tired, please support the girls’ Detroit public elementary school and buy some pizza (pizza). (Pizza)

