Well, Elon Musk seems to have fucked around and found out, with no less than NPR deciding it's time to step away from Twitter, after Elon's dumbfuck ass insisted on labeling it as first "state-affiliated media" and then later as "government-funded media." It'll be the main account, and all NPR's other smaller associated accounts.

Today there's a thread directing people where they can go to make sure they get all the latest news:

“https: //t.co/OLgOHvTlma” — NPR (@NPR) 1681304881

NPR had already done a big slowdown in tweeting last week, but today made it official with this statement from its CEO:

“NEW: NPR is “turning away from Twitter” Statement from our CEO John Lansing:” — Mary Louise Kelly (@Mary Louise Kelly) 1681306967

"NPR's organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent. We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence."

Pretty simple explanation there, but we are sure Elon Musk will have some kind of witty and intelligent retort.

Or maybe he will just change his display name to "Harry Bōlz" again, like he did on Monday. Or maybe he'll try to take the "W" off the Twitter HQ sign again, like he did this weekend. Because those are funny jokes humans make.

Jim Jordan is mad NPR won't suck Elon's prick:

“Defund NPR.” — House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1681313454

What does NPR have to do with the House Judiciary Republicans? Exactly as much as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has to do with House Judiciary Republicans, by which we mean absolutely nothing. This is what happens when you draft a coach to do a real teacher's job.

We wouldn't be surprised if NPR's move is the first among many big media companies just waiting for the right time. While Elon's pissy little labels might technically contain some truth, they're extremely misleading for the kind of white incel morons who make up the bulk of Elon's fanbase, since NPR is indeed independently run.

This comes after Elon admitted last week he didn't actually understand how NPR's government funding worked.

This comes after Elon also stuck "government-funded" labels on PBS, BBC, and the Voice of America. (Elon did a weird interview with the BBC today. No need to link to it, it's out there if you want to listen to him flap his thin lips.)

This comes after Elon removed the verification checkmark for the New York Times , because NYT wouldn't pay Elon money for something that Elon has rendered meaningless.

It also comes after he announced he'd no longer stifle the Twitter reach of ACTUAL government-run media organs in Russia and China.

And after he's been seriously criticized for blocking accounts at the behest of Narendra Modi's authoritarian government in India. That was the intended subject of the hilarious disaster of an interview Matt Taibbi did on Mehdi Hasan's show, just before Taibbi's love affair with Musk very publicly fell apart because of the Great Substack Notes/Twitter Wars of 2023. Guess those Twitter Files aren't so important anymore, LOL whoops.

And after Taibbi beclowned himself (even further) for Elon Musk in front of Congress and in front of America.

Which reminds us that this also comes after Elon posted and then deleted all his DMs with Matt Taibbi, because he's just such a sloppy human being:

“Elon Musk posted & then deleted his private messages w/ Matt Taibbi. As you can tell from the screenshots, they were using the secure comms app Signal which allows users to auto delete messages on a timer. This could prevent, for instance, Congressional oversight of said messages” — Jay McKenzie (@Jay McKenzie) 1681173070

Such a free speech warrior. Such a good businessman. Such a normal human being who's definitely good at sex and also friendship.

