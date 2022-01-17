Pour one out for the One America Network! OAN is getting dropped by DirecTV, its most important carrier, responsible for a reported 90 percent of the network's revenue.

Bloomberg was first to report that the wingnut news outlet was getting cancel cultured, depriving your granny of her nightly fix of 4chan in news format, minus all the fancy production values.

DirecTV's decision comes on the heels of a blockbuster Reuters story in October highlighting the role DirecTV's parent company AT&T played in funding OAN and making it a thing .

“They told us they wanted a conservative network,” OAN's owner Robert Herring Sr. said during a 2019 deposition, describing being approached in 2013 by AT&T executives. “They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven others on the other [left-wing] side. When they said that, I jumped to it and built one.”

And indeed, Herring built it in his own image,with reporters tasked to pay special attention to "H stories," coming directly from the boss.

“If I think I’m right, I just go for it,” Herring told Reuters. Which is of a piece with the standards of an outlet that allowed two of its "journalists" to both report on and fundraise for the Arizona fraudit this summer.

The outlet was cartoonishly sycophantic to Donald Trump during the campaign, publishing laughable polls showing him far in the lead. It also gave airtime to Kristian Rouz , a former correspondent for the Kremlin-backed Sputnik, who suggested that Hillary Clinton is funding Antifa , and endorsed the Plandemic conspiracy theory that George Soros, Bill Gates, and Hillary Clinton created the coronavirus as part of a "globalist conspiracy to establish sweeping population control."

After Fox News called Arizona for Biden, OAN slid into Trump's DMs in a big way, refusing to concede that Trump had lost until long after the inauguration. Most disastrously, it continued to let Mike Lindell air his insane allegations about Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, long after other networks had banished the pillow pumper. Hoping to immunize itself, OAN slapped a hilarious disclaimer on Lindell's infomercials — which is about as useful as trying to treat a yeast infection with a BAND-AID. So now the network is facing billions of dollars of lawsuits from Dominion, Smartmatic, and various other election officials.

In other words, the last thing in the world OAN needs right now is to lose its sugar daddy.

“If Herring Networks, for instance, was to lose or not be renewed on DirecTV, the company would go out of business tomorrow,” the company's lawyer said in a deposition revealed by Reuters.

Wait for it ...

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” DirecTV said yesterday.

You love to see it.

[ Reuters / Reuters ]



Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!



Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?