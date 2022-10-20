Kara McKinney is the One America News host who looks like she was in the middle of a field trip from homeschool to the OAN studios and the regular anchor suddenly died and she was the only one available to take their place. And she has thoughts on why incels do mass shootings. It is all the sex! No, not the sex they are having. It is the sex everybody else is having! Specifically the very hot sexy guys who are having all the sex with all the everybody, which leads to there being nobody left for the incels to have sex with!

Which ... sounds strangely like actual incel logic, as they explain it on their message boards. Is the OAN host ... defending that ?

Let's find out!

We'll do the whole big block quote from Media Matters, because every McKinney monologue reads like a quickly-thrown-together book report from My First Wingnut Newscast, like her mom's giving her extra credit in homeschool for this.

KARA MCKINNEY (HOST): We’re not the first culture to experiment with, you know, free sex. That’s something that’s actually been tried many, many times before, and what you see through a lot of — especially a lot of ancient and pagan societies, is that the most high status of men, that they’re going to get all the women.

Host fails to give examples of all the cultures that have "experimented" with "free sex," which has been "tried many, many times before." But yes, all these pagan societies with the extremely high status of the men who get all the girls and?

And that it’s the lower status men who are not going to get women. And of course what you see in those men, you see a lot of them turning to aggressive violence, trying to kidnap women.

What you see in these ancient pagan societies McKinney just knows a lot about, the lower status men who don't get the girls just turn to aggressive violence and kidnap all the women.

There’s a lot of problems socially that actually fall out from that, that women — that’s why you have the trope of the harems, you know, with the king.

The trope of the harems, you know, with the king. Lot of problems socially that actually fall out from that.

Did Sarah Palin ghostwrite this monologue?

You know, he gets his pick of all the nice young ladies.

The king gets his pick of all the nice young ladies.

And then like I said, the guys at the bottom of the totem pole, they can’t even find a single wife to settle down with.

Can't even find a single wife! Poor totem pole guys!

And so we kind of see that today, but for a lot of young men who aren’t, like we were saying earlier, aren’t having sex — and of course we should see that within the confines of marriage,

Of course! Only in traditional marriage with the lights off and hymns playing!

but a lot of men, what do they turn to instead? They turn to porn, they turn to alcohol, they turn to drugs.

When men can't have sex (in traditional marriages) they turn to porn and drinking and drugs. Nobody who is having sex avails themselves of any of these things.

We see the nihilistic mass shooter; plenty of them have been called “incel,” and I know that term’s been used by the left in a weaponized way, and so I don’t mean it like that,

Hate it how "the Left" has stolen the term "incel" and turned it into a bad thing.

but there is even young men who feel angry and hatred toward women.

Yes! They do! Have we veered through all these winding roads and somehow arrived at the correct answer, albeit accidentally?

But again what they’re mad at, and what women should be mad at, is actually the sexual revolution. Because it’s put men and women, actually both of us, in a very bad place.

We have not veered through all these winding roads and somehow arrived at the correct answer, albeit accidentally. Women should be mad at the sexual revolution that gave them all this freedom, because it also caused all these incel mass shootings.

YOU HAPPY NOW, LIBS?

You betcha.

