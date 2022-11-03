Are you having a hard time keeping up with all the rightwing domestic terrorist attacks, now that people are breaking into the home of the 82-year-old speaker of the House and trying to kill her, and beating her 82-year-old husband with a hammer in the process? Understandable!

To refresh you, January 6, 2021, was the day when Congress was set to certify the election of Joseph Robinette Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Biden beat the fucking shit out of his opponent Donald Trump so hard Trump's ugly head is still spinning, and that bruised Trump's sad and delusional ego, so he engaged in a months-long campaign of incitement and spreading of fascist Big Lies about stolen elections, which led some of his supporters to commit an act of domestic terrorism against the US Congress to stop the certification of Biden's win.

The investigations into Trump's 9/11 continue, as do the trials. A witness in the seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers insurgent militia — specifically Stewart Rhodes, its founder and leader, plus several others — shared an interesting new fact on the stand yesterday: Even after the American carnage of 1/6, Rhodes wanted to get a message to Donald Trump that he should use paramilitary groups to complete his coup and stay in power.

He said this in a meeting on January 10, where he also said if Trump didn't do that, then protesters really "should have brought rifles” to the Capitol, and “we could have fixed it right then and there." Rhodes said he would have killed Nancy Pelosi.

(By the way, "Fox & Friends" andRich Lowry and others are just super -pissed that everybody keeps saying January 6 rightwing terrorism is somehow linked to last week's rightwing terrorism at Nancy Pelosi's house. Have we no decency? Do we not know that the guy who assaulted Paul Pelosi was mentally ill, unlike all the January 6 terrorists, who we guess were all super-sane or something when they were like "WHERE'S NANCY?")

The Washington Post explains that Rhodes said all this in Texas to a guy named Jason Alpers, the witness who testified about it in court this week. The Post adds that Alpers "described himself on the witness stand as a military veteran and co-founder of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG)," which "played a key role in spreading false claims about the 2020 election through misleading and inaccurate reports about voting machine software." And Alpers, according to Alpers, has some sort of "indirect" connection into Donald Trump's "inner circle," which is apparently why Rhodes wanted to give him these helpful suggestions.

Tell Trump to do paramilitary shit and totally overthrow the government! Fuck yeah!

This meeting happened "in an electronics store parking lot," per WaPo, like most high level meetings do. Alpers recorded the conversation with the Oaf Keeper douche and gave it to the FBI, womp womp.

Oh boy, what a conversation it was!

Rhodes told Alpers on the recording that if Trump gave up power that “he and his family” would “wind up dead,” because Biden would “turn the Insurrection Act against us.” He compared the election to the overthrow of the czar of Russia in 1917 , after which the entire royal family was slaughtered.



Alpers testified that Rhodes wrote a similar message for Trump: “You must use the Insurrection Act and use the power of the President to stop him. And all of us veterans will support you and so will the vast majority of the military.”

Cool. Again, the guy who assaulted Nancy Pelosi's husband was mentally ill, and that's different from January 6, which was this guy, who is totally normal.

“If he’s not going to do the right thing, and he’s just gonna let himself be removed illegally, then we should have brought rifles,” Rhodes says on the recording. “We could have fixed it right then and there. I’d hang f----ing Pelosi from the lamppost.”

But he wouldn't break into her house with a hammer.

( Or would he ? )

That's DIFFERENT.

( Or is it? )

[ Washington Post ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?