OK we lie. The past six years have not been a bad dream, all the hell has been real.

But Barack Obama is at the White House today doing an event with President Joe Biden, and it is the first time he's been back there since the day he left. It's a whole event for the Affordable Care Act, let's cheat off a real newspaper for some information:

Obama's return to the White House won't include any of that [Trump] ugliness. Instead, he'll be celebrating one of his signature achievements, the Affordable Care Act , alongside the man who served with him in the building for eight years. President Joe Biden and Obama will announce steps the White House says will make health care more affordable, including closing a loophole that prevents millions of Americans from qualifying for subsidies.

Neat!

And you can watch it here!

