Tom65
2h

OT: This motherfucker is tearing down the East Wing of the White House for his stupid fucking ballroom, right now. He SWORE he wouldn’t touch the existing structure.

MOTHERFUCKING PUSS BUCKET!!

memzilla
2h

Many years ago, I was dating a woman who ran an art gallery along with her mother. She gave me a tour.

They were using the basement -- the house was pre-war -- for storage of paintings and supplies. She made several trips to it every day.

And you guessed it -- all of the ductwork was covered in white asbestos pipe wrap. Starting to flake. And there was dust all over the place.

I called her mom down. Showed them what the danger was. Gave them a remediation plan. Me.

Mom got me a couple moonsuits, a Type 3 respirator mask, goggles, duck tape, a wet/dry shop vac, and some hundreds of feet of the thickest Mylar we could find. I charged her $500, while noting that *removing* it all would likely cost north of $50K. For now, it was enough to just immobilize it.

It took me a couple days, but I vacuumed the whole place, wrapped all the pipes in Mylar sheeting and duck taped it in place, and vacuumed it again.

On the third day, GF came to me and said it was the first time she had gone into the basement and didn't come out slightly coughing and wheezing.

Her gratitude was, err... vast.

