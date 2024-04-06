A picture of Rufus doing nothing, courtesy of our friend Kimmyb

Hello and happy weekend!

Today is the whatevereth anniversary of the Church of Latter Day Saints, which honestly I have always thought was a pretty smug thing to call your church — but it’s none of my business, I guess.

As such, I thought I would bring you some of my favorite Mormon media!

I am especially fond of this Mormon parody of “Hello” — the Adele song, not the one from The Book of Mormon — at least in part because the guy singing it actually has a legitimately awesome voice.

Unfortunately, you just don’t see a lot of the Mormon parody videos anymore. And they used to be so plentiful! Honestly I think they all probably stopped trying after this guy.

This over here is just the best darn movie about Mormon space marriage that ever was. I wrote about it years ago for Friendly Atheist, should you care for a summary! There are beatniks, atheist professors, and space togas — what more could anyone ask for?

And here is a song about known Mormon person Mitt Romney that has lived rent-free in my head for over a decade at this point. FYI … it gets a little dirty towards the end.

Ugh, it has been far, far too long since William Tapley, Third Eagle of the Apocalypse has put out a jam. These days it’s all rosaries and prophecies and “decodes.”

Anyway! For those who do not want to watch these videos, which I promise you are under no obligation to do, here is an insipid GIF of a kitten and a bunny. Can they haz cheezburger? No one knows! (I mean, except for whoever wrote the list of foods that cats cannot eat that is hanging on my fridge.)

Is that good? This is really not my area of expertise.

Anyway, I am off to go have an amazing day at the Chicago Oddities Market, where the only cute animals I will see will be taxidermied possums playing the banjo, and an amazing night at the City Winery, where Sonja Morgan from RHONY will be doing … something! Stand-up? I think?

Yes, that’s the actual tagline.

Talk amongst yourselves!