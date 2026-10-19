Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
40m

I VOTED TODAY!!

IN TEXAS!!

ALL BLUE!!!

AND I DIDN'T EVEN PUNCH THE MORON WAVING A 'REPUBLICANS' SIGN IN THE PARKING LOT!!!

Reply
Share
6 replies
Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
39mEdited

Dr. El-Sayed was more civil to that prejudiced cultist weenie than I would have been.

Reply
Share
3 replies
144 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture