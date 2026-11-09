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Mysterysurf's avatar
Mysterysurf
3m

Still trying to process this news about Skepti. Condolences to Paul and her family. RIP.

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Cogswell's avatar
Cogswell
2mEdited

Since it is the open thread, here is the Articles of Impeachment files against Kegsbreath for your perusal.

https://massie.house.gov/uploadedfiles/hegseth_articles_of_impeachment.pdf

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