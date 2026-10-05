Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning!

Thom Tillis has a big regret, and it is voting to confirm Pete Hegseth. Which is crazy, because if he had just read Wonkette, or read the internet, millions of people could have told him in real time why it was a bad idea. Oh boy, too bad there aren’t do-overs! [CBS News]

Samuel Alito has been doing some real bitching and moaning this weekend. He is very concerned about the uptick in people being very disrespectful to the Supreme Court! [JoeMyGod]

And he says he’s lost friends over his decisions like Dobbs. Which is very sad, considering how people have died because of his shitty decisions! Awwwwww, poor Alito! [Newsweek]

Donald Trump is very upset Fox News isn’t covering his fail rallies, which is probably itself because Fox News is trying to stop the bleeding for Republicans in the midterms, and they know showing Trump’s face to voters will just make it worse. [JoeMyGod]

Also he thinks that he has the highest IQ in the world. Or at least among them!

And finally he knows “more about anything than anybody.” That 25th Amendment could come anytime, y’all. Still no? [Indy100]

Tommy Tuberville is still goin’, y’all. Did you know that durin’ the Biden administration, Joe Biden let doctors cut on minors, without them tellin’ their parents? Yes! That is what Tommy Tuberville thinks happened! He thinks kids got surgery without tellin’ their parents! That’s how stupid he is. That’s far past propaganda. That’s clinically braindead. [JoeMyGod]

Brazil’s presidential election, between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the coup-throwing Jair Bolsonaro, buddy of the Trumps and tyrants globally, is going to a runoff, because neither garnered a majority of the vote. So that is very bad. [AP]

Actual tab that is open in our browser, about how the Baltic states are preparing for potential war with the dictator next door. Having just visited those states for the first time, that’s going to feel different to read, I reckon. [Atlantic]

Don’t get shocked too much, but it appears the latest Jared Kushner/Steve Witkoff deal to end the Russia/Ukraine war would benefit … Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff! [New York Times]

Kash Patel is going to the chapel and somebody is going to marry him! On purpose! Oh no, wonder if he is pregnant! [ABC News]

Jack Smith went to a music festival this weekend, whereupon it was revealed that Jack Smith is hotter in plainclothes at a music festival than you ever imagined. The Foo Fighters dedicated “My Hero” to him. [JoeMyGod]

See what we mean?

And yes, this upset Donald Trump very much.

Good.

More stories when we have some!

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

Subscribe to me on YouTube!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?