Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

It's all about small this week. Your hed gif explainer: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-abnormal-beating-of-airway-cilia

And also, a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/9490c943-0640-44fb-95b3-5694eb4e76fe

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Well damn. My husband just found our eldest kitty Rita, down by the riverbank. Looks like she went there to die. She always did do things on her own terms, right to the end. Rest in peace, you dear, grumpy old lady.

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