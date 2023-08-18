Trump supporter Abigail Jo Shry

Let’s check in with the fine upstanding MAGA folks who just want their country back. Are they behaving like good citizens ever since their beloved lord and savior Donald Trump started getting indicted a whole bunch of times? Or are they being little white supremacist terrorist garbagefuckers?

Are they giving the system a chance to work, allowing for the possibility that maybe, just maybe, the object of their prostrate worship will get a fair trial? Or do they know deep down that he’s guilty, but they don’t care, because putting their foot on the necks of Black people, LGBTQ+ people and immigrants is more important to them than standing for democracy and the rule of law, because the only America they actually love is the one they masturbate to when they watch Birth of a Nation?

Are they Gallant, who was raised well by morally upstanding people and taught how to act right, or are they Goofus with their thumbs up their butts getting skidmarks all over their white Klan outfits?

All of these are rhetorical questions obviously.

Let’s see how some Trumpers are reacting to Daddy Dearest’s latest run-in with the law:

As we expected.

Meet Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, pictured above. She has been tyranny arrested over allegations that she called federal Judge Tanya Chutkan on the phone and left the following concerned citizen voicemail about the upcoming Trump election treason trial in DC, over which Chutkan is presiding:

According to a criminal complaint filed last week, on the night of Aug. 5, prosecutors allege that Abigail Jo Shry left a voicemail for Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is Black, that said in part, "You are in our sights, we want to kill you." In the message to Chutkan, Shry alleged that if Trump were not to be elected president in 2024, "we are coming to kill you," and "you will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it," per the complaint.

Wow. Anything else?

In the voicemail, Shry also made similar threats against Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who is also Black, along with threats against the LGBTQ community, the complaint reads.

The article we’re quoting is burying an important detail, we think. According to the complaint, when Shry called Chutkan, the way she started was with the greeting, “Hey, you stupid slave [N-word.]” Then she said the other things. Threats to kill “all democrats in Washington D.C. and all people in the LGBTQ community,” per the complaint.

Shry told the feds that yes, she did say those things, but it’s not like she’s going to travel to DC or anything. But, she said, if Sheila Jackson Lee came to her town of Alvin, “we need to worry,” says the complaint.

So that’s what’s up with that Trump supporter. Maybe Politico can go see her in a diner and see what they can find out about just exactly what makes her tick. Probably economic anxiety.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that in Georgia, the Fulton County sheriff’s office is investigating threats against the grand jurors who handed up indictments against Donald Trump and 18 of his closest seditious insurgent friends. (In Georgia, unfortunately, the grand jurors’ names are public in indictments. It’s a problem.)

“I thought it only fair to share a few names from that grand jury,” one user wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, including possible addresses and phone numbers for several jurors. “I will continue to post the other jurors as I find them.” […] On Truth Social, the social media platform founded by Mr. Trump — who has himself lashed out at prosecutors, judges and private citizens who have sued him — many users reposted the names. In one response to a list of several jurors, a user urged others to make them “infamous” and to “make sure they can’t walk down the street.”

Media Matters reports that on one QAnon message board, and also some other message boards, they’re doxxing grand jurors. Additionally:

And on another message board, where the QAnon conspiracy theory initially emerged, a user seemed to threaten to “follow these people home and photograph their faces.”

Totally normal. Definitely what you expect in America when you get called to do your civic duty.

One user wrote that the grand jurors’ names was a “hit list” to which another user responded, “Based. Godspeed anons, you have all the long range rifles in the world,” while another wrote that they were “about ready to go Turner Diaries on these treasonous n***** fucks” (referring to a violent white nationalist book). And another user ominously wrote that the jurors were “committing election interference” and so they “should indeed be careful.”

Ooh, more Politico diner people! It is probably very important for us to try to understand them.

There is so much more at all of these links, and it’s horrifying. This is who these people are.

By the way, these are the same MAGA creeps currently online whiiiiiiining that the FBI shot and killed that guy who threatened to assassinate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and people involved in prosecuting Donald Trump, in the process of trying to arrest him and search his house.

Guess he fucked around and found out.

These people will do whatever they think they can get away with. This is not a legitimate political movement. These people do not have a difference of opinion. It’s a cult.

How many more have to fuck around and find out?

Entirely up to them, we reckon.

[CBS News / Shry complaint / Media Matters / New York Times]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?