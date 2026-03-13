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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
6h

It all makes sense when you consider the possibility that Trump is dying and knows it, and wants to bring the whole world down with him because we didn’t love him as much as he felt entitled to.

Remember, this is the guy the American Psychiatric Association in 2015 called the worst case of malignant narcissism ever seen in the wild, and he’s only become worse in the last decade.

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
6h

Well they just announced that a Marine Expeditionary Force is on its way to the Persian Gulf.

Get ready for the ground war everyone.

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