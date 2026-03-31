Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

A “Cuban tody” sounds like a cocktail, but it is in fact the adorable bird in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-cuban-tody

And your meme chat is here: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ce3d76ce-b898-481c-a5e8-088835357126?utm_source=share

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kmblue187's avatar
kmblue187
4h

Re: Orban

Being endorsed my Trump may be his kiss of death.

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