Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

OT - Vivek Ramswamy: "I did not see this coming, and I never thought the leopards would eat MY face."

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽-𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗔 𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗬𝗧 𝗼𝗽-𝗲𝗱

https://www.rawstory.com/vivek-ramswamy-maga-racism/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
PeteWa's avatar
PeteWa
1h

“Public schools are not Sunday schools.”

So sad that this needed to be said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
329 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture