Even worse, Zillow probably is not even aware that Monica Cole was trying to teach them a lesson! Or that Monica Cole was ever born!

Most Americans are currently addicted to Zillow porn, but the One Million Moms — that one hate group troll named Monica Cole, who lives an unenviable and boring life in Tupelo, Mississippi — is raging against Zillow GAY porn. Again.

Her screaming headline: Zillow Promotes Sin Again!

It’s accompanied by the graphic above, which suggests to the reader that Zillow “ignored” a previous lesson from Cole, which falsely implies that Zillow noticed she existed the first time. (Reckon this was the previous lesson.)

She sets to bellyaching:

Zillow Home Loans should be ashamed of its latest commercial, which attempts to normalize sin by featuring a same-sex couple buying a home together.

When she says, “attempts to normalize sin,” she means “acknowledges something that is already normal.” She can’t say that, though, because then she’d have to admit that her side has lost this war, forever. (“Not forever,” these people say to themselves under their breaths, as they masturbate to their fantasy of God sticking it to the libs for all eternity.)

Cole seeks to prevent kids from getting groomed by messages about gay couples doing extremely normal things like buying houses and saving for down payments. And if Zillow doesn’t do gay porn commercials full of gays, then Cole believes she will be able to successfully keep her and your children from that knowledge.

Bless her heart.

This new commercial for Zillow features two homosexual men sitting on the sofa together as one man gives a handmade gift to his partner in an attempt to save money for their future joint home purchase.

Dave Ramsey would surely not approve! (Because he’s a knuckle-dragging bigot who gives absolute garbage and comically out-of-date financial advice?)

Suze Orman would be down to clown though, we reckon.

The ad states, “Home just got real.” This commercial promotes same-sex relationships and the LGBTQ agenda.

How much same-sex fucking happened as a direct result of this ad? Not as much as when interest rates were lower, we bet, but still probably a lot!

One Million Moms is concerned over the way this advertisement is pushing the LGBTQ agenda; we are even more concerned that the commercial is airing when children are likely watching television.

You know, as opposed to the 3:00 a.m. hour, with the infomercials and the televangelists.

To underline the purpose of these histrionics again: Monica Cole lives her life under the delusion that if commercials like this weren’t on TV — and if she could keep kids from hearing about LGBTQ+ people — that she could prevent kids from growing up to be LGBTQ+. This is the Christian conservative hate-fantasy that motivates just about everything they do.

Airing this advertisement during family viewing time crosses a line that Zillow should have never crossed.

How can Cole and her parent organization, the American Family Association hate group, teach LGBTQ+ kids that they’re detestable, worthless trash, if the fun real estate website portrays them as worthy of love and acceptance?

No, really, that’s what motivates these people. This is what they mean when they say “remain neutral in the culture war.”

They mean get out of the way so we can hurt our kids, and also yours.

It’s that simple. And it’s that sick.

Here’s the ad. Ready to get groomed by Zillow, kids?

[One Million Monicas / h/t JoeMyGod]

