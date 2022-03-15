One sign of how well Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been going is how eager he's been to share truthful updates about the mission with the Russian people.

Right, exactly.

If you'd like to see a picture of true heroism, meet Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian TV producer who very bravely barged on set yesterday on Russia's state-run Channel One — the biggest channel in Russia — wielding an anti-war sign that said, in a combination of English and Russian, “No war. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”

Along with Ovsyannikova's protest was a video explaining her actions.

The video above translates her words onscreen.

She expresses regret for doing "Kremlin propaganda" for Channel One, and she's ashamed for allowing the Russian people to be "zombified" and lied to. She regrets not speaking out in 2014 when Russia started invading Ukraine, or when Russia poisoned Alexei Navalny. She says Russia is the aggressor here, and that one man, Vladimir Putin, is responsible for the war. She says her dad is Ukrainian, her mom is Russian, and that they were never supposed to be enemies.

She tells the Russian people to protest. “It is only in our power to stop this madness. Take to the streets. Do not be afraid. They can’t jail us all.”

Russia has shut down all independent news, and has just passed a law threatening up to 15 years in prison for disseminating "fake news" (real information) about Putin's war on Ukraine or whatever else is up Putin's ass that day. Ovsyannikova knew exactly what she was doing, and she did it anyway.

In Channel One's statement on the incident, it said it was going to get to the bottom of this "outsider" appearing on their broadcast. The Washington Post links to Russian state-run Tass, which says Ovsyannikova could be in big trouble due to Russia banning the "discrediting" of its armed forces. (Tass's headline refers to "a woman who broke into the studio." Obviously the order to lie about who the woman is came from the Kremlin.)

In the video above you can see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically shouting Ovsyannikova out for her bravery. The end of the video reports that Ovsyannikova is missing, after being detained by Russian security forces. Lawyers from human rights groups said they couldn't find her.

Of course, the Kremlin lied:

During a news briefing Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Ovsyannikova’s actions as “hooliganism” and said the television channel, not the Kremlin, was “dealing with this.”

Right.

But then Ovsyannikova appeared in court today. (Must be the TV station's court, eh, Dmitry?) The charge, according to the BBC? "Organising an unauthorised public event." OK. Whatever.

So for now, Oksyannikova is trapped in the Russian system, because that's what authoritarian dictatorships do to people who dissent. What happens next is anybody's guess. She joins what European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie says are over 14,000 Russians from more than 140 cities who have been arrested for protesting, but she may be the most high profile one, with all the risks she knew that entailed.

And again, she did it anyway.

So that's Marina Oksyannikova. The Russian government is very mad at her. She is the world's hero, but she is not the Kremlin's hero.

The Kremlin's hero — you know, besides Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard — is Candace Owens.

How you say "AND THEN A HERO COMES ALONG" like Mariah Carey in Russian? (Google Translate says it is "И тут появляется герой.")

Look at the Russian embassy RT-ing Candace Owens like she is their BFF and they are going to invite her to a slumber party:

That's a tweet from March 9, where Owens is just appalled by how Russians are being treated and saying "Russian lives matter." Of course, if she were actually talking about "don't judge everyday normal-people Russians by what their government is doing and don't be a bunch of jingoistic dicks," that would be one thing. Judging by her entire oeuvre, the Russian life that matters is Putin's.

This isn't a one-off, of course. Here's Owens the week of the invasion, like while Putin was warming up his tanks, blaming America for the invasion and telling us we really need to read Putin's words and taken them to heart. "WE are at fault," she says, like the useful idiot she is.

I suggest every American who wants to know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin’s address. As I’ve said for month— NATO (under direction from the United States) is violating previous agreements and expanding eastward. WE are at fault.https: //twitter.com/khumbakaran/status/1495980213641138176 … — Candace Owens (@Candace Owens) 1645538739

Fucking garbage.

Maybe we can do some sort of citizen exchange. Marina Ovsyannikova gets to bring her family here, and also we get Brittney Griner back, and in exchange, they can have Tucker, Tulsi Gabbard, this fucking troll Candace Owens and, we dunno, the staff of OAN or something.

Would be a fair trade.

