Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Warning: This story might just send you over the edge. But before you feel tempted to look away, remember that the fact you have a choice to look away by definition means you are not currently in a Salvadoran prison doing slave labor, sent there by the Trump regime, which admits it made an oopsie in sending you there in the first place.

Oh well, guess it’s out of their hands now, enjoy the concentration camp Donald Trump and ICE traded you to for the price of literally nothing. (Actually Trump is paying them, because that’s how shitty he is at business.)

What, you didn’t think they were going to try to fix it, did you? You apparently still have not grasped what a debased level of sub-Nazi garbage the Trump regime is.

The man in question is named Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and he is a Salvadoran father who lives in Maryland. And Trump “can’t” (won’t) get the vile president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who absolutely loves to lick Trump’s ass, to send him back. Or to send back Andry, the innocent gay makeup artist they abducted and disappeared. Or to send back any of the other entirely innocent people they have almost certainly sent there, in order to sate MAGA’s racist bloodlust.

The Trump administration told the district court in Maryland in a filing last night that “Although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error.” Got that? They knew he was protected from deportation, but they fucking did it anyway, because somebody was a ding-a-ling! But again, they “can’t” get him back (haven’t tried, don’t want to). You’d think maybe Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem could pick him up in her Nazi Barbie Jeep after one of her Nazi Barbie propaganda shoots in front of the prison, but maybe she’s also vile and evil and doesn’t want to.

What kind of “administrative error,” you are asking? Well, what happened was!

Abrego Garcia was not on the initial manifest of the deportation flight, but was listed “as an alternate,” the government attorneys explained. As other detainees were removed from the flight for various reasons, Abrego Garcia “moved up the list.’’ The flight manifest “did not indicate that Abrego Garcia should not be removed,’’ the attorneys said. “Through administrative error, Abrego Garcia was removed from the United States to El Salvador. This was an oversight.” But despite this, they told the court that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was carried out “in good faith.’’

Alternates. Like they’re putting together a jury, or a motherfucking chorus line. Oh no, the leading lady’s lost her voice! Time to call in the understudy! (And send them to a concentration camp.)

Abrego Garcia had received a grant of “withholding of removal” to El Salvador in 2019, with the judge at the time agreeing that he faced a significant chance of persecution if he was deported. During that 2019 trial, ICE claimed it had an informant who said Abrego Garcia was MS-13, and we’re sure that’s just as credible as anything else ICE says. (Does he have a tattoo? Filing says yes! We hear Spanish-speaking people with tattoos are literally all gang members, that’s what the Nazi MAGA halfwits at ICE appear to believe.)

His family asked the court to intervene and force the Trump administration to get him back, and stop paying the Salvadoran government blood money to keep him in prison if that’s what it takes to get him released. The rest of the filing is 20 pages of legal jacking off explaining why since Abrego Garcia isn’t here in Baltimore, they can’t do anything from here in Baltimore. Also, the government argues that the “irreparable harm” his family is alleging — “the separation of Plaintiffs’ family, and the alleged risk that Abrego Garcia will be tortured or killed in CECOT” — really isn’t that irreparably harmful after all, and that the Court mustn’t question the Trump administration’s obviously careful determination of such.

These fucking goons actually spend time arguing that the plaintiffs haven’t proven that the prison known as CECOT — which is absolutely notorious for being one of the most dangerous prisons in the world, anybody can google this, go fucking do it right now — is all that dangerous after all.

Besides, the government insists, Abrego Garcia is an MS-13, they conclusively proved it back in 2019 when ICE said it knew a guy who said he was MS-13! Indeed, the Trump administration asserts, Abrego Garcia is estopped from even arguing he isn’t a danger to the community, and that’s why he has to live in Dachau we mean CECOT now.

You might be thinking, wait, how did they “prove” Abrego Garcia was MS-13 back in 2019? Uh. Um. Well. Hmmm! The Atlantic cites court filings going way back to 2011 that say he fled to the United States to escape gangs, and notes that the judge who gave him the withholding of removal in 2019 found he was liable to be targeted by gangs if sent back. Which doesn’t quite prove “gang,” unless the mere presence of the word “gang” in a sentence is enough for these Trump thugs:

More details:

Abrego Garcia, who is married to a U.S. citizen and has a 5-year-old disabled child who is also a U.S. citizen, has no criminal record in the United States, according to his attorney.

No criminal record. Works as a union sheet-metal apprentice. Checks in with ICE. Does what he’s supposed to do.

But Trump’s ICE thugs say he’s in a gang! And when have they ever lied? LOL.

His lawyer says that’s all total bullshit, explaining that the gang allegations actually came from this time in 2019 when a cop in Prince George County, Maryland, detained him and two others at a Home Depot and one of the guys pointed at him and said “Gang”! The cops didn’t even believe that guy, but they gave him to ICE anyway, because we guess the cops were garbage humans. Also, ICE claimed it had a confidential informant who confirmed Abrego’s MS-13 status, you betcha.

That’s how rock-solid the Trump Nazis’ sourcing is here. Heckuva job, fuckheads.

The Atlantic even talked to government lawyers — whose job it is to be the bad guys now — who are absolutely appalled by this:

The deportation of a protected-status holder has even stunned some government attorneys I’ve been in touch with who are tracking the case, who declined to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak to the press. “What. The. Fuck,” one texted me.

What. The. Fuck. Indeed. And how many more total oopsie mistakes are there among the hundreds Trump abducted and trafficked into Salvadoran slavery?

You might be thinking, due process could have prevented all of this, yes? Like, if Trump wanted to go after real criminals illegally in the country, they could actually go to court and HAHAHA SHUT UP none of that gets Stephen Miller’s Nazi dick hard. Better to round up random people, throw them all in concentration camps within the space of 72 hours, and let the madman regime in El Salvador sort them out, right?

We hear the Trump administration is also slow-starving migrants to death at a Miami prison. You know, lest you think it’s not happening on our shores.

There is going to soon come a point when it’s going to get harder and harder to write individual stories about each of these outrages, because we won’t be physically able to keep up with Trump’s body count.

But we have to try, and we cannot look away. Don’t forget their names.

[filing / Atlantic]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?