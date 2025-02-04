AOC’s marching orders: “IN THIS HOUSE WE JIGGLE EVERY DOOR HANDLE.”

We don’t even know where to start, and neither do you, so we all have that in common. The Senate Finance Committee advanced Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination this morning, which is fine, because everything is fine. Ed Martin, Donald Trump’s huffy puffy thug US attorney for DC, is threatening to prosecute anybody who says the names of Elon bin Laden’s troupe of unfuckable 19-year-old nation-destroyers out loud, because everybody knows you’re not allowed to bother the hijackers on the morning of September 11.

You’ll want to click that link under “says the names” to learn all about these guys, who are … my God, just read it after you’re done here. Bless their hearts.

One of their nicknames is “Big Balls,” if you didn’t already know. The first rule of Big Balls is nobody talks about Big Balls.

One of Elon’s unfuckables is in the Treasury payments system, rewriting code. (Not Big Balls. Big Balls would never! We raised you better than that, Big Balls!)

Meanwhile, also on this week’s episode of “The Real World: MAGA,” does Kash Patel have a girlfriend? Is she a country “star”? Does Kash share his sexuality with her, and she with him, on purpose? (We hope they can find a condom, what with us mailing $100 million worth of condoms to Hamas!) Does Kash also have a curious “roommate”? What is his “roommate” so curious about? Does his “roommate” know about his country “star”? Does she know about his “roommate”? And is it in any way funny that both of these news items dropped at almost the same exact time?

Whew. Let us take a breath.

Let’s have a check-in with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Instagram Live she did last night. When we did this last week, AOC was one of only a handful of Democrats in Congress who were acting like they actually give a shit about saving the country. That seems like it might be changing. We sure hope so. We want more people to join her as leaders of the opposition. But she’s still the leader of the opposition.

In this week’s episode of “AOC Talks America Off The Ledge,” she’d like to remind us that Elon Musk is actually kind of fucking stupid.

Here is a video to start you off, we’ll give you the full thing and tell you some highlights after that:

“One of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met.”

“This dude is not smart.”

She was making fun of Elon coming up with this idea, like he’s the first one who ever had the idea, that he’s going to identify all kinds of fraud and waste. And hey, if that’s actually his very innocent and galaxy-brained goal, then you betcha! Of course, it’s a 100 percent certainty the goal is a lot less innocent and a lot more galaxy-brained than that. (Read this for an interesting hypothesis on what this could really be headed toward.)

Ocasio-Cortez captioned the full video like this:

YES a lot is happening YES there are things we can do about it YES you can understand it in a way that makes sense and YES we can win.



Lock in and make the choice. This will be a long battle but we will win.

She says if you’re feeling overwhelmed right now, remember you aren’t alone, we all are, but also “that is exactly what this administration is trying to get you to feel.” In other words, choosing not to be overwhelmed is an active act of fuck you.

“Self-regulate,” she says. “What authoritarian regimes try to do is that they often try to, what is known as ‘flood the zone,’ do so much at once, or try to do so much at once” that people essentially end up feeling paralyzed.

“The paralysis and shock you feel right now is the point.”

So “take a breath,” she says, but quickly adds, “that does not mean tune out” or anything like that.

“Because we are about to lock in and focus.”

And she says we’re going to have to “divide and conquer.” In other words, it’s actually not each of our responsibility to expend our energy on every single atrocity. Because that’s not humanly possible. You/we can’t fix all the things.

“Pick some of the things,” she says, “and trust that when we have mass mobilization, we are going to be addressing [all of] these things.”

“Do what you can,” and “what you can do is enough.”

And that’s how she kind of kicked off the video, and then started talking about specific things that are happening. It was interesting when she noted that in the same way she’s telling us to divide and conquer, all the tech billionaire goons who sat behind Trump at his inauguration are kind of doing the same thing.

They’re killing things. We have to create things. (The fact that they’re killers who think they’re creators is a whole other can of bullshit for a different post.)

At this point in the video Ocasio-Cortez looked at the camera, seemingly responding to some of the comments she was getting from followers, and emphasized again that this is a “LOCK IN” conversation, and that she was sorry, but there would be no five-point Buzzfeed listicles to make defeating fascism fun and easy. (Slight paraphrase.)

And she talked about Elon and his parade of boneholes, seizing government agencies and likely stealing data, and she talked about how telling it is that one of the first things Elon decided to do was delete the new IRS free-file tool that allows people to file their taxes easily and accurately without paying TurboTax or somebody like that.

She talked a whole lot about President Elon. She talked about what a white supremacist he is. (Hence the headline.) And yup, she called Elon stupid. Because he is.

And she reminded people regularly that the paralysis and fear you are feeling as we talk about these things is real but we have to go in with eyes wide open and move through it.

Oh, and she of course talked about what we do now and how to respond, noting at the outset of that section that authoritarians are a heck of a lot like the wizard in The Wizard of Oz.

Oh and you are definitely gonna want to hear the part where she talks about Trump immigration shithole Tom Homan “whining his ass off” that too many immigrants know their rights. LMAO.

All of these things are why we’re calling her the leader of the opposition. Also just the time she takes to explain concepts like “What is Office of Personnel Management and why is it important that you understand this?”

We’re not even done watching the video yet, it’s long and it’s detailed and it’s good for sittin’ a spell. Put it on when you’re chopping vegetables or something!

OK now you have your marching orders, the most important of which (remember!) is not to make fun of Big Balls on the internet because you wouldn’t want Big Balls to cry, would you?

Nooooooo cry, precious Big Balls!

This has been a post about saving America.

Here’s the full video:

aoc A post shared by @aoc

[AOC Insta]

