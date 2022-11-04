Despite the many demands that she do so, Oprah has still not fully denounced Dr. Oz or apologized to the nation for inflicting him upon us, both as a politician and as a purveyor of snake oil. What she did do last night, however, was officially endorse John Fetterman in his Senate race against Dr. Oz. Given the amount of influence Oprah still has over people, this is surely a net positive.

During a virtual town hall discussion titled OWN Your Vote (Get it? Because her television station is the Oprah Winfrey Network), she said, "I will tell y’all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons."

One of those reasons perhaps being that she knows she created a monster.

“It speaks volumes that Oprah would endorse Fetterman over Oz, after declining to weigh in during Oz’s primary election,” the Fetterman campaign said in a press release welcoming the endorsement.

“Oprah knows Dr. Oz very well and decided to support us “for many reasons” The best November surprise 🥰” — John Fetterman (@John Fetterman) 1667568012

Fetterman is not the only candidate Oprah is excited about this election season. She told the audience that she's supporting a number of Democratic candidates across the country, endorsing Beto O'Rourke in Texas, Raphael G. Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

Oprah's terrible protogés are, however, sticking together it seems. Dr. Phil went on Joe Rogan's show last week to push absurd rumors about fentanyl-laced Halloween candy and laugh about how he wouldn't want to fly in a plane piloted by John Fetterman, the victim of a recent stroke.

LITTLE BIT OF CONTEXT: Dr. Phil Fails To Tell Woman Her Missing Daughter Was Not 'Tortured For Adrenochrome'

Fetterman's actual doctor — who, unlike Dr. Phil, is still licensed to practice — has said that he is fine, has no work restrictions, and can work full duty once becomes the US senator from Pennsylvania.

For what it is worth, as someone who has been on Oprah one time, I too endorse John Fetterman. (Also the stuffed unicorn that heats up in the microwave, smells like lavender and helps me sleep.)

