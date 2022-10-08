Republican Christine Drazan is consistently ahead in the Oregon governor's race. If she pulls off an upset (thanks, Betsy Johnson!), Oregon will no longer deserve that Loretta Lynn song.

Guiding us through these difficult times is Portland, Oregon playwright, novelist, and Lady Nerd Claire Willett. She's workshopping an exciting new play, which we'll discuss along with some other cool stuff for your Saturday morning. She has some great insights about what's happening in Oregon politics right now and why it's worth national attention.

The workshop reading for Claire's play "How Can I Keep From Singing" runs October 8 at 7: 30 p.m. and October 9 at 2 p.m. at the University of Portland.

Our pre-recorded but still lively chat begins at 8: 30 am PT/11:30 am. ET. Please like, share, and SUBSCRIBE.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?