As unfortunate and horrific as it is, we are dangerously close to medication abortion becoming unavailable and possibly illegal across the land, due to a ridiculous lawsuit and some even more ridiculous judges — like the ones on the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced plans to stock up on three years worth of abortion pills, in hopes of ensuring access in the event of someone doing something stupid like trying to outlaw them across the nation. She joins several state governors in making the same move, including fellow west coast governors Jay Inslee from Washington and Gavin Newsom from California. New York's Kathy Hochul and Massachusetts governor Maura Healy have also decided to stock up on mifepristone in case of such an emergency.

“By challenging the FDA’s authority over mifepristone, the lower court decisions set an alarming precedent of putting politics above established science, medical evidence, and a patient’s health, life, and well-being–with potential implications beyond this one medication,” Kotek said. “This meritless lawsuit is part of a larger campaign to ban abortion in every state, including those with legal protections for abortion access. We cannot afford to stand by and watch our fundamental right to reproductive health care be stripped away.”

Kotek also said that she is instructing the state’s licensing boards to inform providers that it will be the state's policy to act in accordance with current medical standards, regardless of what nonsense SCOTUS comes out with.



“Here in Oregon, I will make sure that patients are able to access the medication they need and providers are able to provide that medication without unnecessary, politically-motivated interference and intimidation,” Kotek said. “To our providers, to the patients who live in Oregon or have been forced to come to our state for care, and to those who are helping people access the care they need, know that I have your back.”

The fact is, it may end up becoming necessary to "break the law" in order to protect people's reproductive rights and their health. When the law is wrong, when it violates people's basic human rights, then it becomes necessary to break it — regardless of the consequences.

