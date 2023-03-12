Here is a nice open thread for those of you who are watching The Oscars tonight, complete with a list of all the nominees.

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



DIRECTOR



Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans



ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE



Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser,The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE



Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once





ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once





ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY



All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking





INTERNATIONAL FEATURE



All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl



ANIMATED FEATURE



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red



DOCUMENTARY FEATURE



All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



ORIGINAL SCORE



All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans



ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR

“This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once



CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár



COSTUME DESIGN

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris



EDITING



The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale



PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans





SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick





VISUAL EFFECTS



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick





ANIMATED SHORT

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



LIVE-ACTION SHORT

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase



DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

