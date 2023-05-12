CNN: "It’s hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening." — CNN

Sue him again, E. Jean! (Talking Points Memo)

CNN's "predictable shitshow." Joan Walsh at The Nation , she pisssssed!

Heather Cox Richardson on the above, on James Comer's LOLBiden report, and on Biden going into narrow Republican districts to charm-offensive their reps on the debt ceiling. (Substack)

Oh, I misunderstood entirely. I had assumed the Republican bill signed onto by alleged COVID unemployment cheat Rep. George Santos was to strengthenthe ability to find COVID unemployment cheats. It apparently ... wasn't? In fact it cuts $2 billion from efforts to find and prosecute COVID unemployment cheats? (Bill) What is the constituency, besides COVID unemployment cheats, for bills to defund efforts to catch COVID unemployment cheats? — Rep. Don Beyer on Twitter

Well shit, I remember that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rolling Stone article about the Ohio election machines. I found it persuasive! Then he became whatever the fuck he's on about now. — Angry White Men

Missouri Republicans debating (for all of 15 minutes) a trans-abolition bill silenced ... a Missouri Republican. (Because he's gay.) The local party earlier "considered censuring" him for saying marriage was between "two individuals." Even though that is actually the law of the land. — Erin in the Morning

The incel/misogynist to white supremacist/mass murderer pipeline. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Subway chokehold killer man expected to be charged, turn himself in. — NBC

Black Farmer Fund, I love it so much. (Civil Eats)

Big strong tough Texans scared to DEATH of solar panels and windmills, finally find some energy they'd like to regulate. Hoo boy! — Grist

League of Women Voters vs. Judicial Watch, and League of Women Voters WINS, fuck you Judicial Watch! (LWV)

Strawberry tart with orange cream? Fuk yeh. (Williams Sonoma)

Okay, but ... this is like exactlywhat I am planning to do to our kitchen, with the furniture (not the $40,000 stove, though it is pretty!) and the rip out all the upper cabinets and the colors and the brass (no's 2 and 4 in particular), and don't tell Shy I agree with a website called "Country Living." Do tell Shy though that he has to build me that table in the first pic up top.

