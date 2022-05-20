Moon-faced rage Muppet Matt Schlapp would like everyone to look on the bright side of the Supreme Court's imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade : At least it will cancel out that Great Replacement Theory you godless liberals keep going on about that isn't even real and no one is pushing!

Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union that every year picks a hotel to turn into the functional equivalent of Middle Earth if Frodo had skipped his trip to Mt. Doom in favor of an end-of-the-world hobbit orgy (or CPAC for short), made his comments in Budapest, where he is overseeing this year's conference and maybe looking for a new dishwasher that can play "The Horst Wessel Song" during both its Rinse and Dry cycles. After all, if one is going to find the bright side of the Great Replacement Theory, what better place than Viktor Orban's Hungary, which the luminaries of the American Right have recently taken to like a Klansman to the bedsheet section of Walmart?

Anyway, help us out here, Vice journalist whose boss apparently hates him:

Schlapp was asked whether he agreed with the comments made by his host, authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who told the conference that Europe was “committing suicide” through immigration . [...]



“Roe v. Wade is being adjudicated at the Supreme Court right now, for people that believe that we somehow need to replace populations or bring in new workers, I think it is an appropriate first step to give the…enshrinement in law the right to life for our own unborn children,” he said.

Let us translate this. The Great Replacement Theory so beloved by mass murderers and Fox News hosts posits that a mysterious and shadowy group (liberals and Jews) wants to bring millions of immigrants into America, and those immigrants will vote for diversity-loving Democrats, thereby "replacing" America's native white Christian population, since white voters in general aren't fucking enough to keep their birth rates from declining.

Now, if white people don't have access to abortion, they have to give birth to the babies that are sometimes the byproduct of all that fucking. Hence the white birth rate will rise enough to counter the increased number of dark-skinned immigrants, and voila ! White people retain their demographic and cultural dominance, as our Lord Jesus and every network TV executive who greenlit a sitcom in the 1950s commanded.

“If you say there is a population problem in a country, but you’re killing millions of your own people through legalized abortion every year, if that were to be reduced, some of that problem is solved,” Schlapp said. “You have millions of people who can take many of these jobs. How come no one brings that up? If you’re worried about this quote-unquote replacement, why don’t we start there?"

For what it's worth, there are not millions of abortions performed in America every year, but Schlapp runs in circles that truly believe women sometimes choose to abort a baby when it is already halfway out of the birth canal , so we're not exactly getting an honest debate about this with him.

Beyond that, overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't cancel out immigration. People will still want to immigrate to America. Many of them will not be white. The Matt Schlapps and Stephen Millers of the world will still scream bloody murder about it.

“I think one of the marks on our history is the idea of turning a blind eye to the millions of children who were not allowed to live and could have lived wonderful, beautiful lives and could have contributed in ways we’ll never really understand,” he said. “That to me is what is the most interesting thing the left doesn’t bring up when they talk about criticism of this theory, which I don’t know if I’m not expert in, I’ve certainly read a couple of articles.”

Yr Wonkette doesn't believe that last bit at all, but if it's true, maybe Schlapp should read up on the racist theory that dovetails perfectly with his anti-abortion beliefs. But maybe skip any manifestos you run across on 4chan.

