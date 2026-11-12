Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MRK's avatar
MRK
5h

Has he ever advocated for holding employers responsible for exploiting the undocumented? No? Then he can fuck right off.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sandra Donnellan's avatar
Sandra Donnellan
5h

Fuck this CRETIN AND EVIL MOTHER FUCKER

Reply
Share
1444 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.